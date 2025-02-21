Uganda: Govt Completes Transfer of Files From General Court Martial to Civilian Court - Deputy Attorney General

The government has finalised the transfer of files of Dr. Kizza Besigye and other prisoners from the General Court Martial to the civilian courts, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuzi informed Parliament that the transfer has been completed, and a copy of the files has been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for review and legal advice.

"We have completed the transfer of files from the court martial to the civilian court, and we have also copied the DPP for their technical people to provide the necessary legal advice on all the files," Kafuzi said.

The development comes after legislators tasked the government to provide an update on the progress of the file transfer, which was directed by Parliament last week.

The MPs, led by Bugiri Municipality MP, argued that the government should provide updates without delving into the merits of the case before the High Court.

However, Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi questioned the legal regime used by the DPP to sanction files that were before a non-existent court. "What legal regime has the DPP used to sanction files that were before a court that does not exist?" Ssenyonyi asked.

In response, the Speaker advised the lawyers of Dr. Besigye and other prisoners to follow up with the DPP and the civilian court to ensure a speedy trial.

"We advise the lawyers to follow up with the DPP and the civilian court to ensure that the trials are conducted expeditiously," the Speaker said.