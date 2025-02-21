Angola: Over 80 Diamond Stones Seized in Lunda-Norte

Dundo — At least 83 diamond stones of different carats were seized by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) for illegal possession and trafficking in the municipality of Lucapa, Lunda-Norte province, local SIC spokesman Graciano Lumanhi said Thursday.

According to the SIC spokesman, the incident took place in the town of Mwatxondo (Calonda) and the gems were in the possession of a foreign citizen, whose identity has not been revealed, who fled after being questioned on the street.

Graciano Lumanhi assured that efforts are continuing to locate and arrest the suspect, who is still at large, in order to file the appropriate charges.

He reiterated that the SIC will continue to implement measures and strategies to combat illegal activities that threaten the national economy and integrity, including fuel smuggling, illegal immigration, diamond and organ trafficking.