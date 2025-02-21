Ethiopia: Mother Languages Preservation Stressed in the Face of Endangered Languages

Addis Ababa, — The significance of mother tongues in the preservation of cultures and heritages was underscored in the face of endangered mother languages due to globalization.

The United Nations community in Addis Ababa marked the International Mother Language Day 2025 under the theme "Languages Matter: Silver Jubille Celebration of International Mother Language Day" today.

On the occasion, Aboubakri Diaw, Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Executive Secretary Chief of Staff said mother languages play critical role in education and societal cohesion, noting that they not only serve as tools for learning but also as vessels of culture and heritage.

He stressed the importance of linguistics diversity, multilingualism, and preservation of indigenous languages, recognizing the power of languages to bring individuals, peoples and nations together.

The chief of staff urged attendees to advocate for policies that support the efforts being made worldwide to protect endangered languages and promote cultural heritages while encouraging multilingual education and the use of mother languages in daily life.

Celebration of mother languages day presents opportunity for the whole world to review results achieved, renew the commitment made and emphasize the essential role of language preservation in safeguarding cultural heritages, improving teaching and creating societies that are more inclusive, more peaceful and more sustainable.

Moreover, the day reminds us the importance of mother tongues for social integration and identity formation while also guaranteeing continued existence for future generations, he pointed out.

African Union, ECA and UNESCO Education Program Specialist Abdoulaye Salifou on his part underscored the need for collaborative efforts among nations to promote linguistic rights and ensure that children can learn in their mother languages.

Multilingualism enriches communities and fosters understanding among diverse populations, which is particularly important in Africa's multicultural context, he stressed.

The UN community's gathering in Addis Ababa reinforces the message that linguistic diversity enriches societies and should be celebrated and preserved.

The event brought together officials, diplomats, educators, and students to reflect on the significance of mother languages in fostering cultural identity and enhancing interpersonal communication.