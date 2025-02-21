Namibia: Govt Urges Patience for New Visa Regime

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has called on travellers to be patient as the government implements the new visa regime coming into effect on 1 April.

In a statement issued on Thursday, ministry executive director Etienne Maritz said the ministry will launch the visa-on-arrival process on 3 March.

He said the introduction of the visa-on-arrival application form and the e-visa system is a key step towards enhancing Namibia's accessibility to global travellers.

"It will significantly improve the logistics for tourists and ensure a seamless, efficient experience when visiting Namibia. The ministry urges the public and travellers to be patient and allow it to complete the implementation of the new visa regime," Maritz said.