Rwanda Says U.S. Sanctions On Kabarebe Unjustified

The Rwandan government has condemned a decision by the US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control to sanction the Minister of State for Regional Integration Gen (Rtd) James Kabarebe, over accusations that Rwanda alleged involvement in the conflict in eastern DR Congo by supporting M23 rebels.

"Today's designation of Minister of State James Kabarebe by OFAC is unjustified and unfounded. If sanctions could resolve conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), we would have had peace in the region decades ago," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement on Thursday, February 20.

"For the last three years, the conflict along Rwanda's western border has involved hostile forces that have not been sanctioned. These include the Congolese armed forces (FARDC), fighting alongside SAMIDRC troops, Burundian troops, the FDLR genocidal militia, and European mercenaries (of which 300 were recently granted safe passage through Rwanda to Romania)."

The ministry condemned the "coddling and lack of dissuasive action" by the international community on the insecurity and violent conflict instigated by the Congolese government has contributed to the prolonging and intensification of the fighting in eastern DR Congo.

Rwanda has condemned DR Congo's military buildup near the border, collaboration with FDLR and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi' threats to topple the Rwandan government.

"Rwanda's only aim is a secure border, and an irreversible end to the politics of armed ethnic extremism in our region. This as a matter of national security, and that is our only driver" the ministry said, adding that Rwandans have the right to live in peace and without the perpetual threat of insecurity originating from neighbouring DR Congo.

"Punitive measures, including sanctions, make no contribution toward long-term security, peace and stability for all the countries of the Great Lakes region. Such measures can only be construed as unwarranted external interference in the African-led process, which risks prolonging the resolution of the conflict."

The international community should fully support and respect the African-led mediation process, which was recently strengthened by the joint EAC-SADC Summit and the African Union Summit. This is the only credible pathway to a negotiated solution. Rwanda is fully committed to this process.