Egypt: FM to G20 - Egypt Committed to Stabilizing Gaza Ceasefire

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty said that Egypt is actively working with international partners to stabilize the ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the immediate flow of humanitarian aid.

Speaking at the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Johannesburg, Abdelatty condemned the prolonged Israeli assault on Gaza, which has lasted over 16 months. He added that the Israeli assault caused severe humanitarian and economic consequences, including disruptions to global trade and maritime routes in Gaza. The top diplomat announced that Egypt is finalizing a comprehensive reconstruction plan in coordination with the Palestinian Authority to rebuild Gaza while ensuring that Palestinians remain in their homeland.

He also confirmed that Egypt will host an international conference on Gaza's reconstruction in cooperation with the United Nations, urging global participation. Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of any forced displacement of Palestinians or annexation of their land, warning that such actions undermine peace efforts and risk escalating regional conflict.

He stressed that stabilizing Gaza is impossible without addressing tensions in the West Bank, where land seizures, settlement expansion, attacks on holy sites, and military incursions fuel instability and block peace efforts. (MENA)