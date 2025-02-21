South Africa: Stellenbosch Students Join Nationwide Protests Over Fees - South African News Briefs - February 21, 2025

Stellenbosch Students Join Nationwide Protests Over Financial Exclusion

Students at Stellenbosch University (SU) have joined nationwide protests demanding equitable access to education and highlighting systemic financial exclusion, reports IOL. Over 400 SU students marched for four hours, disrupting classes to draw attention to their plight, while similar protests occurred at the University of Cape Town (UCT), eThekwini TVET College, and the University of the Witwatersrand, where students staged a hunger strike over registration blocks and accommodation crises. SU students handed over a memorandum urging the university to address financial hardships, including historical debt and housing shortages, with some students reportedly homeless or sleeping in hubs. The protests, led by the Student Representative Council (SRC) and supported by groups like the EFF Student Command, said that the disparity in educational access and called for lifting registration blocks and providing accommodation. SU acknowledged the disruptions and talked with the SRC, offering solutions such as lifting registration holds for NSFAS-funded students and extending registration deadlines, but said that not all debt could be erased. The students vowed to continue their academic boycott if their demands were unmet.

Joshlin Smith's Mother, Two Others Back in Court for Pre-Trial

Kelly Smith, the mother of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith, is set to appear in the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial hearing, alongside her co-accused, Jacquen Appolis and Stevano van Rhyn, who face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking, reports EWN. Joshlin has been missing for a year after allegedly being sold to an unknown woman near their Middelpos home in Saldanha Bay. Despite the time that has passed, there remains hope that Joshlin will be found alive, with community members like Greg Clifton, founder of NPO Pay It Forward, continuing the search. The case is set to be transferred to Saldanha Bay to allow community access to the trial, as the accused remains in custody at Malmesbury Prison.

Rea Vaya Bus Services Suspended Amid Safety Concerns

Rea Vaya passengers may face disruptions on Friday morning due to a temporary suspension of feeder bus services, prompted by safety and security concerns raised by bus operating companies, reports EWN. This follows the fatal shootings of two Rea Vaya bus drivers in separate incidents earlier in February, with investigations still ongoing. The Johannesburg Metro is engaging with the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system to address safety issues and resume operations, while the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has been providing escort services to ensure passenger safety.

