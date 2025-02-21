Ethiopia Participates At G-20 Foreign Ministers' Forum

An Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos is taking part at the G-20 Foreign Ministers' Forum that kicked off today in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The forum, which is being held under the theme: "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability" was officially opened by the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his remarks, Gedion stressed that the world is undergoing various challenges posed by geopolitical tensions, conflicts and climate change.

He underlined the importance of striking right balance between competition and cooperation, emphasizing the need for joint collaboration among the international community, including the G-20 Member states, in a bid to build a stable, safe and prosperous future.

The Minister added that Ethiopia advocates the revitalization of collective security architecture, the reform of global institutions and the need to ensure inclusivity.

In such score, he called for strengthening support for the development aspirations of developing countries.

The G20 Forum is being held for the first time on the African soil, and Ethiopia is participating at this important global forum upon the invitation of South Africa, the current Chair of G-20.

The two days Forum will deliberate on broad range of issues, including regional and international peace and security, current global geopolitical rivalry, the need to ensure sustainable development and collective action to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change, among others.

It will also discuss the priority areas of G-20 outlined by South Africa's Presidency for the 2025, which includes inclusive economic development, food security, Artificial Intelligence and energy transition.