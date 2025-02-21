Liberia: Weah Adds Feud to Growing Liberia Football Politics

Soccer legend George Manneh Weah attended a Liberian national league game for the first time in over a decade but clarified that he did so only upon an invitation from a friend.

Weah, a former star of struggling league side Invincible Eleven (IE) and Liberia's beloved club, was among the spectators at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, when league leaders FC Fassell played to a 1-1 draw against Discoveries SA.

When asked by sports journalists whether he would be attending more local league games, the former Chief Patron of Sports stated that he had only come at the invitation of FC Fassell's President and CEO, Cassell Anthony Kuoh, and was unsure if he would attend another match.

"Well, I don't know. I was invited to the game by a good friend, Cassell Kuoh," Weah said.

His remarks have sparked criticism, with some within football circles interpreting his attendance as politically motivated.

Since returning to Liberia in 2005--coupled with his six-year tenure as President--Weah has rarely been seen at local league matches, including those of his former club, Invincible Eleven, or Second Division side Junior Professional, which he founded in the late 1990s.

Tensions have been rising in Liberian football following Kuoh's announcement that he intends to challenge Mustapha I. Raji for the Liberia Football Association (LFA) presidency in 2026.

Raji, who is seeking a third term, has been accused of maneuvering to sideline Weah's football allies, including former Executive Committee member Pepsci Yekeh and Vice President for Operations Wilmot Smith, who were ousted in the 2022 elections. Consequently, many of Weah's former allies have reportedly thrown their support behind Kuoh's bid to unseat the LISCR FC CEO.

During the interview, Weah confirmed that Kuoh had informed him about his intentions to run for the LFA presidency but did not disclose whether he would support his candidacy.

Despite infrastructure projects such as the FA headquarters and several mini football pitches--some of which Weah inaugurated as Chief Patron of Sports--Raji has faced mounting criticism for not doing enough to develop football in Liberia. Critics argue that these projects were FIFA-funded initiatives that any LFA president would have implemented.

The national team continues to underperform on the international stage, and youth teams remain largely inactive in competitive tournaments. However, there has been significant investment in women's football at both club and national team levels.

Weah on the Current State of Liberian Football

Comparing the current level of football in Liberia to his playing days, Weah noted that today's players are much younger than those of his generation, who were typically stronger and faster.

"What I've seen so far is a lot of quality players, and both teams played very well. For the level, it's okay," he said.

Weah added, "My time was a different time. You can't compare our time to this time. During our time, we had strong and fast players, and we were all almost adults. Now, we're seeing a lot of young children--16, 17, and 18 years old. But from what we watched today, you can see that Liberia has talent."

Weah's football career began with Young Survivors, a club based in Clara Town, in 1981 at the age of 15. In 1984, he moved to Mighty Barrolle, one of Liberia's biggest clubs. Despite his goal-scoring prowess, he struggled for regular playing time, prompting a switch to rivals Invincible Eleven in 1986.

In 1987, he helped Invincible Eleven win the Liberian Premier League title, finishing as the league's top scorer and being named Player of the Season.