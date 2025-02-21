South Africa: KZN Motorists Urged to Be Extra Vigilant On the Roads

20 February 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has urged motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads, as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned of prolonged rainfall in various parts of the province.

"We are also requesting those who are involved in school transport to always remember that they are transporting future leaders. They need to avoid speeding, as roads are slippery when wet," Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma, said on Thursday.

According to the Yellow Level 2 warning issued by SAWS, widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the south-western part of the province tonight.

Rainfall accumulation of at least 40 millimetres (mm) is expected over the south-western parts of the province today, which may lead to flooding and localised impacts.

The districts affected by severe weather include uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, uThukela, eThekwini, Zululand, Ilembe and Umkhanyakude.

The MEC also reported that a roving team from Human Settlements is on standby to ensure quick intervention if there is any destruction of houses.

"There are families that were affected by prolonged rainfall that started on the 1st of January 2025. We are ready to hand over contractors to build temporary accommodation for these families.

"Importantly, today we are in Alfred Duma Local Municipality as part of our efforts aimed at speeding up the construction of road networks in various parts of the province. We will introduce the contractor that will start the rehabilitation of the P32 [road], which starts from KwaMaphimbane to Uitval," Duma said.

New HOD appointed

In a bid to respond with speed to the needs of citizens, Duma recently announced the appointment of a new Head of Department (HOD) of Human Settlements, Sihle Maxwell Mbili.

Mbili is not new to the Department of Human Settlements, as he worked as Chief Director - Corporate Services in the department.

"He is the former Municipal Manager of Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, where he developed a 20-year-plan. Under his leadership, Ray Nkonyeni achieved clean audits and was singled out as the best-run municipality for many years.

"He was also selected as the best municipal manager in the province and was instrumental in the building of 4 000 houses in the municipality. He achieved this by ensuring closer working relations with the Department of Human Settlements," Duma said.

