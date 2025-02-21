South Africa: Eskom Cracks Down On Attacks Against Field Employees

Eskom says it is collaborating with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee to crack down on violent crimes against its employees - particularly those based in the Eastern Cape.

The energy utility described a "rising wave" of attacks against its employees in that province and warned that rising violence is compromising its ability to service those areas.

"Despite an initial decline earlier in the financial year, these attacks have surged since October 2024, posing significant risks to both personnel and service delivery operations, particularly in the Eastern Cape

"Eskom is committed to enhancing security measures but will cease operations in areas where employee safety is compromised. Protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of its employees is an urgent priority," Eskom said.

The energy company revealed that at least 14 armed robberies and five car hijackings had been perpetrated against its employees since the beginning of the 2024/25 financial year.

"One of the most alarming incidents occurred on 4 January 2025 along the N2 at Tsolo Junction, where an Eskom employee was shot and robbed of personal belongings during a car hijacking. Electrification sites and commuting employees remain particularly vulnerable, with most attacks concentrated in Mbodlana Village, uMthatha, Port St Johns, and Tsolo.

"Criminals are employing extreme violence, using firearms, hijacking company and personal vehicles, coercing employees into transferring cash, and even restraining them. These threats place Eskom personnel at severe risk of injury or loss of life while carrying out essential duties," Eskom said.

The power utility said continued attacks "extend beyond individual safety concerns".

"They contribute to the deterioration of public infrastructure, jeopardise energy security, disrupt electricity supply, result in financial losses, and create an unsafe work environment.

"Eskom strongly condemns these violent acts and continues to work diligently with NATJOINTS to curb the crisis. However, should the situation persist, Eskom may be forced to withdraw its technicians from high-risk areas.

"This would inevitably lead to prolonged power outages and service disruptions, negatively affecting communities and businesses. The safety of Eskom employees is non-negotiable," Eskom said.

Community members are urged to report any information they may have on these attacks to contact the Eskom Crime Line on 0800 112 722 or via WhatsApp at 081 333 3323.