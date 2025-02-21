Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Commends President Mnangagwa for Promoting Zimbabwe's Competitiveness

20 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Nqobile Bhebhe

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has praised President Mnangagwa for consistently championing efforts to enhance Zimbabwe's global competitiveness.

Speaking at the inaugural Competitiveness Summit in Bulawayo, Dr Chiwenga said the President is committed to economic transformation.

The summit is running under the theme "Building Sustainability Towards Enhanced Productivity and Competitiveness in Zimbabwe."

"It is gratifying that President Mnangagwa has consistently championed the improvement of Zimbabwe's global competitiveness," he said.

VP Chiwenga noted the transformative journey the country has undertaken under President Mnangagwa's leadership, particularly on productivity, ease of doing business, and fostering an investment-friendly environment.

"Under his dynamic and results-oriented leadership, the country has embarked on a transformative journey focusing on boosting productivity, enhancing the ease of doing business, and fostering an ecosystem that attracts both domestic and foreign investment," said the Vice President.

He noted that the summit's theme aligns with President Mnangagwa's commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and equitable economic growth as outlined in National Development Strategy 1.

"This trajectory will continue to inform and guide us into National Development Strategy 2," he added.

