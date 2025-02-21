Zimbabwe: Food and Nutrition Council Warns Public Against Fraudulent WhatsApp Message

The Food and Nutrition Council has advised members of the public not to respond to a message purporting that it is launching a food aid programme and requesting for personal information from prospective recipients.

The council said the message is being circulated under the name Vanessa.

"We advise the public to avoid sharing any personal information in response to such messages," the council said in a statement.

"If you have received this message or any similar communications, do not respond to it. Protect your personal information and be cautious."

For verified information about the council's programmes and services, the public is advised to contact the organisation through its official channels.

The Food and Nutrition Council said it is committed to transparency and the protection of public welfare.