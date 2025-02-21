The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition (the Coalition) announced today the publication of a first-of-its-kind study that reveals the major socioeconomic burden ovarian cancer has on communities around the world. Co-authored with the research institute RTI International, the study reveals the significant costs and defines actions needed to improve survival and quality of life for ovarian cancer patients and their caregivers.

Published in JCO Global Oncology , a leading peer-reviewed medical journal, the landmark "Socioeconomic Burden of Ovarian Cancer in 11 Countries Study" reveals the staggering $70 billion burden of ovarian cancer, with over 90% of these costs resulting from lives lost. The study examined data from a diverse group of countries representing a range of income levels: Australia, Canada, Colombia, India, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Nigeria, Malawi, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

World Ovarian Cancer Coalition CEO Clara MacKay says, "This unique study demonstrates the significant impact ovarian cancer has on women, their families and carers, health services and the wider economy. Behind these staggering numbers, there are many untold stories of women's lives being disrupted, facing severe financial hardship and stigma due to their ovarian cancer. We hope, and expect, that by shining a light on the impact of ovarian cancer, policymakers will commit to a formal plan to address the challenges faced by women and acknowledge that by supporting them, society as a whole can benefit."

Ovarian cancer is one of the most lethal forms of cancer, with significantly low survival rates. According to Globocan's 2022 projections, by 2050, the number of women around the world diagnosed with ovarian cancer will grow by 55%. Without improved prevention and control measures, mortality will increase by 70%.

Global health inequity

The study's findings underscore not only the moral and public health imperative to address ovarian cancer but also the urgent economic need to prioritize action. The study highlights significant losses in labor productivity, estimating that 2.5 million workdays are lost annually due to ovarian cancer. Furthermore, more than 9,400 women are absent from the workforce due to the disease. Caregivers, often overlooked in public health planning, dedicate an average of 33 days per year to providing essential support to loved ones battling ovarian cancer.

Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, World Ovarian Cancer Coalition Global Ambassador, President-elect of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and Champion for Women's Health of the World Economic Forum's Global Alliance for Women's Health, added, "Advocates and health professionals in Nigeria work within a socio-cultural system where awareness is poor and presents a huge barrier. Ovarian cancer represents a significant yet understated challenge to women, caregivers as well as our health system and economy. This vital study confirms that and helps us identify the interventions and investments needed to reduce the burden of ovarian cancer."

A Global Call to Action

The Socioeconomic Burden of Ovarian Cancer in 11 Countries Stud shines a spotlight on the pressing need for global prioritization of ovarian cancer. It also highlights the vital role of caregivers and the ripple effects on national productivity and was produced with inputs from the World Health Organization, in line with its Framework for the Meaningful Engagement of People Affected by Noncommunicable Diseases. Raising awareness of ovarian cancer is crucial, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where so many are unaware of the condition and its impact on communities.

Dr. Guy Fones, Director a.i., NCD Department, World Health Organization states, "The data from this groundbreaking study is essential to our understanding of the multifaceted socio-economic impact of ovarian cancer, a disease that has long been under-evidenced in the global health landscape. The World Health Organization is committed to advancing data-backed strategies that prioritize equity and improve access to care and outcomes for all women no matter where they live."

Addressing the Impact - No Woman Left Behind

The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition's Inspiring Voices initiative is a platform dedicated to sharing the powerful stories of those touched by ovarian cancer. Nimkee Gupta, an ovarian cancer survivor born in India, says "Cancer is a full body disease and beyond the patient, it is a family disease. Not everyone dies, but everyone suffers." Stella Matini, a mother of four from Kenya, says "Many women in my country do not have employment, they are housewives at home...Even for me, before my insurance came in...the treatment was taking almost what I earn in a month."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mikis Euripides, Study Lead and Policy Consultant, World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, notes, "The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition believes it is possible to change future outcomes if significant improvements in prevention, diagnosis and access to care are implemented. Reducing the burden of ovarian cancer is critical and prevention is key. Expanded access to genetic testing, prevention measures and affordable care is essential."

Funding for this study was provided by separate grants from: AstraZeneca, Abbvie (formerly ImmunoGen), Novartis and Novocure.