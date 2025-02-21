Nigeria: Fresh 180 Nigerians Repatriated From Libya

Fresh 180 Nigerians have been repatriated back home on Wednesday via a chartered flight from Libya.

Alexander Oturu, Southwest Zonal Coordinator of the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), said in a statement on Thursday that the repatriation was done in a coordinated and all-of-government approach.

Oturu said there were 76 males, 92 females, eight children and four infants on board the IOM chartered flight.

"The federal government facilitated the reception of 180 Nigerian migrants who were stranded in Libya. Their humanitarian return was facilitated by the Nigerian mission in Tripoli and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)," the statement said in part.

Oturu stated that in line with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, the returnees would be integrated into various government programmes, as well as the reintegration programmes of the UN Migration Agency, IOM.

The migrants were conveyed to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency camp where the NCFRMI and IOM have a tripartite agreement to provide temporary shelter for the returnees before they are provided with onward transportation allowance to enable them to get to their final destination.