Rwanda: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Touch Down in Kigali for Move Afrika Performance

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrived in Kigali on Friday morning, February 21, ahead of his much-anticipated performance at Move Afrika, set for tonight at BK Arena.

Teigen, a model, television personality, and entrepreneur, has long been a supporter of her husband's music career. Married since 2013, the couple is known for their influence in both entertainment and advocacy, often using their platforms to champion social causes.

Move Afrika, organized by the global advocacy group Global Citizen, is a groundbreaking pan-African music touring circuit aimed at driving economic investment, creating jobs, and supporting entrepreneurship within Africa's creative industries. This year's edition expands across East and West Africa, with performances in Kigali today and Lagos, Nigeria, on February 25.

The Kigali lineup features a mix of local and international talent, including Rwandan artists Bwiza and DJ TOXXYK, who will join Legend on stage. His presence in the city has generated excitement, with fans eager for what promises to be a memorable night of music and celebration.

Meanwhile, Teigen, known for her vibrant personality and social media presence, has also drawn attention, with many curious to see how the couple will embrace their time in Rwanda.

As Africa's music industry gains global recognition, initiatives like Move Afrika continue to set new standards for live entertainment, creating opportunities for artists while driving sustainable growth in the arts sector.