Rwanda: Kigali Awaits As John Legend Takes Over Move Afrika Stage

Anticipation is building in Rwanda as renowned American singer, songwriter, and pianist John Legend prepares to lead the stage at the highly anticipated Move Afrika 2025 concert at BK Arena, on February 21.

The event promises to be a historic moment for music lovers, bringing a global icon known for his mastery in jazz, soul, and R&B to the African continent, and Rwanda in Particular, for the first time.

For Rwandans, many fans are eager to witness his live renditions of classics like 'All of Me,' 'Ordinary People,' 'Tonight,' among other iconic songs which have shaped the soundscape of the modern R&B and jazz and dominated the world charts over the past years.

ALSO READ: How to score free tickets to see John Legend at Move Afrika 2025 in Kigali, Lagos

"His ability to seamlessly merge jazz, soul, and R&B is truly unmatched. He brings people from different musical backgrounds together, immersing them in one powerful experience. I believe Move Africa will be nothing short of a masterclass in musical excellence," said Pamella Uwase, a jazz Karaoke singer.

John Legend, a 12-time Grammy Award winner, is celebrated not only for his smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics but also for his powerful stage presence. His global influence, spanning continents and sold-out arenas, has made him a household name in the world's music industry.

ALSO READ: Bwiza, DJ Toxxyk join Move Afrika line-up

From performing at prestigious venues like the Royal Albert Hall in London to electrifying crowds at Madison Square Garden in the United States, his concerts are known for their soulful depth and emotional connection. He will be joined on stage by Rwanda's very own artiste Bwiza and DJ Toxxyk, arguably one of Rwanda's leading disc jockeys.

"John Legend's music carries a message of hope, activism, and empowerment, and having him perform in Kigali is more than just entertainment, it's an opportunity to promote Kigali to some other eyes. I believe his presence will inspire both artists and audiences alike," said Sharon Gatete, a university student.

"And, with other talented performers joining him on stage, I have no doubt that this will be a show to remember. They will definitely deliver a performance that resonates with us all."

Created by Global Citizen in partnership with Kendrick Lamar's entertainment company pgLang and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the tour is aimed at creating more economic opportunities for Africa's younger generations through live music.

After Kigali, the 2025 Move Africa tour will head to Lagos, Nigeria, as part of its efforts to expand the initiative to West Africa.

In Lagos, female artist Simi and DJ Consequence will also perform alongside John Legend at the Move Afrika event, scheduled for February 25 at the Palms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kudos to Move Afrika!

The Rwandan hip hop community was moved by a world-class performance that American rapper Kendrick delivered in Kigali and Mike Nkubito, a Rwandan music enthusiast, expects an even more powerful and emotional night of R&B and Jazz music from John Legend on Friday.

John Legend has a way of making every song feel personal. His voice carries so much depth and emotion, and I can't wait to experience living in Kigali," Nkubito said.

"The last Move Africa concert had an incredible vibe, and I'm expecting the same energy and ambiance this time. What excites me even more is that more people from across East Africa are coming, it's going to be a truly special night," he added.