Ethiopia: UAE Seeks Big Leap in Bilateral Ties With Ethiopia

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reaffirmed commitment to widening cooperation, solidifying bilateral relations with Ethiopia.

In a recent media briefing, UAE's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, highlighted collaborative efforts between the two nations encompassing government, business, and cultural exchanges.

Al Shamsi pointed to increasing engagement across various sectors, including technology, health, education, and agriculture. "We see how the private sector is being engaged more.

The UAE government encourages more private sector engagement, he said, underscoring a strong commitment to fostering economic partnerships.

The Assistant Minister also stressed the significance of emerging fields such as technology and artificial intelligence, asserting, "We need to focus more on the new areas." He expressed optimism for the future of Ethiopia-UAErelations, particularly in terms of collaboration and mutual learning.

He reiterated UAE's dedication to health and education programs, citing recent initiatives to build schools and improve healthcare access. "We continue to collaborate closely with the Ethiopian government," he affirmed, expressing readiness for further partnerships.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi also emphasized the importance of collaboration, investment in future generations, and a unified approach to regional challenges.

Notably, the geographical proximity of the two nations just a four-hour flight further enhances their connection. Al Shamsi acknowledged the contributions of the Ethiopian community in the UAE, reinforcing the notion of shared experiences and cooperative growth.

Addressing broader regional issues, particularly the need for collaboration in tackling conflicts and humanitarian challenges, Al Shamsi mentioned the High-Level Humanitarian Conference for Sudan, co-hosted by Ethiopia, UAE, and the African Union.

This conference aimed at promoting peace and providing aid to conflict-affected areas, including Sudan. He remarked that the partnership between the two countries exemplifies their commitment not only to each other but also to supporting neighbouring nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding Ethiopia's interest in joining the Arab League, Al Shamsi suggested that collaboration between organizations like the Arab League and the African Union could further strengthen ties.

BY EYUEL KIFLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 21 FEBRUARY 2025