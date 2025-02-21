Africa: 'Goya and Africa' Bridges Centuries of Art in Cape Town This February

A groundbreaking digital exhibition connects the timeless themes of Francisco de Goya with the voices of contemporary African artists, launching during Cape Town Art Week.

A new digital-first exhibition bridging centuries, continents, and cultures, ‘Goya and Africa’ is set to launch during Cape Town Art Week, coinciding with the Investec Cape Town Art Fair. The interactive, mobile-friendly website presents the works of contemporary African artists, including Yinka Shonibare, William Kentridge, Grace Nyahangare, and Athi-Patra Ruga. Their responses to the legacies of war and colonialism resonate with the powerful images of late-18th-century Spanish artist Francisco de Goya.

The exhibition officially launches during Cape Town Art Week and runs from 21 to 23 February 2025. ‘Goya and Africa’ is a free educational tool designed to engage young audiences in Africa and globally, offering resources for educators to incorporate art history and visual literacy into secondary school curricula. The aim is to help students develop creativity, broaden their range of expression, and foster a sense of history and identity. By drawing connections between Goya’s work and contemporary African artists, the project also promotes emotional well-being and resilience.

The project highlights parallels between Goya’s works and those of African artists, exploring enduring themes of violence, injustice, absurdity, and compassion. The late Dumile Feni, often referred to as ‘the Goya of the townships,’ is featured for his haunting depictions of apartheid. Other works echo Goya’s influence, such as Diane Victor’s The Disasters of Peace, Yinka Shonibare’s The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters, and Roméo Mivekannin’s 3 de Mayo d’après Goya. Artists like Michael Armitage and William Kentridge further explore these shared themes in their own unique ways.

Nicola Jennings, Director of the Athena Art Foundation, which co-founded the project, shares, “Our initiative aims to engage young people wherever they are. Art is a universal language, and visual literacy is essential as more young people consume information through image-heavy social media. This project will inspire new creative responses and connect students to the relevance of art history today.”

Elana Brundyn, Director of Brundyn Arts and Culture, adds, “Goya’s work speaks to universal themes of power, injustice, and resilience. By connecting his legacy to contemporary African voices, we hope to spark important conversations about these shared human experiences, while nurturing creativity and critical thinking.”

The exhibition is supported by the Common Humanity Arts Trust and Aspire Art, and it is accessible to teachers and young people in Africa, the UK, and beyond. The project has already reached 300 secondary schools and arts education NGOs in South Africa, with responses from over 40,000 students and teachers expected by the end of 2025. Teachers have praised the website for its vibrant design and ease of navigation, making it a valuable resource for students exploring art.

Developed with input from secondary school teachers in South Africa, ‘Goya and Africa’ includes animations, short videos, quizzes, soundscapes, and resources for educators. The website invites viewers to submit creative responses to the artworks, which will be showcased on a dedicated Instagram page. Students have already shared their thoughts, with one Grade 11 student remarking on how Goya’s use of symbols and colours, like grey and black, evoke feelings of sadness.

The ‘Goya and Africa’ project is funded by a grant from the Common Humanity Arts Trust, founded by Eric Abraham, a South African-British film producer. Abraham, known for producing Academy Award-winning films like Ida and Kolya, has dedicated his efforts to arts and culture in both South Africa and the UK.

The Athena Art Foundation, also based in the UK, uses digital platforms to make pre-modern art more accessible to young audiences. Through online talks and resources, Athena aims to foster greater engagement with art history. Brundyn Arts and Culture, based in Cape Town, specialises in curatorial projects and art education, further supporting the mission to expand access to the transformative power of art.

By connecting Goya’s timeless themes with the voices of contemporary African artists, ‘Goya and Africa’ offers a unique and impactful opportunity for both young audiences and educators to explore art’s potential for reflection, expression, and change.

For more information, please visit Goya and Africa.