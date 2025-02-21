Africa: Weaving Heritage and Innovation - 'The Soul of a Rug' Exhibition at Bahia Palace

Experience the artistry of Taznakht’s weavers through immersive VR and a unique blend of tradition and contemporary design.

Dutch-Moroccan textile designer Mina Abouzahra brings the artistry of Taznakht’s weavers to the heart of Marrakech with her latest exhibition, ‘The Soul of a Rug’. In partnership with the Conservation of the Palais Bahia, the exhibition debuted during the 2025 edition of the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair Marrakech (January 30 – February 2) and will remain on view until May 31, 2025.

At the core of ‘The Soul of a Rug’ is a celebration of ancient craftsmanship, cultural preservation, and female empowerment. Featuring an immersive 360-degree VR film, the exhibition transports visitors into the daily lives of Taznakht’s weaving women, shedding light on both their artistry and the socio-economic challenges they face.

Preserving Moroccan Rug Weaving Traditions

The traditional art of Moroccan rug weaving is at a critical crossroads. As younger generations pursue more financially stable careers, the centuries-old craft faces the risk of disappearing. “We’re at a turning point,” says Mina Abouzahra. “Today, we still have the opportunity to preserve this art form by recognizing its value. If we lose this knowledge, we lose a key piece of Moroccan and African identity.”

An Immersive Cultural Experience: VR Installation

Held in one of Morocco’s most visited landmarks, Bahia Palace, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity for visitors to engage deeply with this cultural heritage. With up to 5,000 daily visitors, the palace attracts tourists eager to explore traditional Berber carpets, often unaware of the exploitative systems that diminish the earnings of the artisans themselves. Many weavers receive only a fraction of the final selling price, perpetuating economic inequities that threaten their livelihood.

Through state-of-the-art VR technology, guests are transported to the rural landscapes of Taznakht, at the foothills of the Atlas Mountains. The 360-degree film, written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Maaike Koorman (Scopiclabs) and French-Moroccan filmmaker Noria Chaal, immerses viewers in the rhythmic hum of village life, revealing the intricate weaving process and the spiritual connection between artisans and their craft. Each rug pattern tells a unique story, reflecting generations of tradition and cultural identity. By exposing these realities, the exhibition fosters a deeper appreciation for fair trade practices and the true value of these handcrafted works.

Bridging Worlds: Tradition Meets Contemporary Audiences

‘The Soul of a Rug’ serves as a bridge between the time-honored craftsmanship of Taznakht and a modern audience, offering female artisans a platform to share their stories. By raising awareness of their struggles and advocating for fair compensation, the exhibition promotes ethical practices in the rug industry. This initiative not only highlights the artistic significance of Berber rugs but also ensures their cultural legacy endures.

Pop-Up Gallery and Unique Design Vision

A pop-up gallery within the exhibition showcases hand-knotted Berber rugs crafted by Taznakht’s artisans, reflecting Mina Abouzahra’s signature style—an innovative fusion of traditional Moroccan techniques with the clean lines of Dutch design. This intersection of old and new brings a fresh perspective to an ancient art form.

“There is something truly remarkable happening in the world of contemporary art right now. Textiles in art, long undervalued in the hierarchy of artistic mediums, are finally being appreciated for the profound cultural and powerful contributions they make.” — Amanda Pinatih, Curator, Centraal Museum, Amsterdam

“Mina Abouzahra’s designs stand confidently in any space, whether a historic castle, a vibrant palace, or a modern interior—a seamless blend of tradition and innovation.” — Ninke Bloemberg, Curator, Stedelijk Museum, Utrecht

Visit ‘The Soul of a Rug’

Experience the rich traditions of Moroccan weaving, immerse yourself in the stories of Taznakht’s artisans, and witness the intersection of heritage and innovation at Bahia Palace, Marrakech. The exhibition runs until May 31, 2025.

For more information, please visit Mina Abouzahra and Bahia Palace.