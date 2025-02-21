South Africa: Rainfall Persists in Most Parts of SA

21 February 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says most parts of South Africa will experience scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers today.

"The tropical moisture, which was responsible for the persistent rainfall over the eastern and central parts of South Africa in the past few days will be over the western interior, where scattered to mild showers and thunder showers are expected on Friday," SAWS said.

The eastern parts of the country include the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal, while the central parts of the country refer to the Free State, North West, Gauteng and Northern Cape.

The Western interior pertains to the Northern Cape, North West and Free State.

The SAWS has issued a yellow level 2 warning and level 4 warning for the sub different fall in places mentioned above.

A yellow level 4 warning refers to disruptive rainfall that could lead to flooding of roads, bridges and settlements.

With a yellow level 2 warning, residents can expect disruptive rainfall that can result in localised flooding of settlements, roads/bridges and damage to property.

"On Saturday, a high-pressure system south of the country will reach into the eastern part of the country, resulting in isolated thundershowers but scattered in the southeast [Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal].

"Similar conditions will persist on Sunday where only isolated thundershowers are expected in the eastern parts," SAWS said.

