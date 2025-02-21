Ethiopia, UK Reaffirm Commitment to Bolstering Ties

Ethiopia and UK have reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the nations' longstanding relations in various spheres.

UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has rung the bell at the Ethiopian Securities Exchange yesterday, marking the exciting opportunities in Ethiopia's financial sector.

During the occasion, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said public enterprises are delivering more as their revenue has been enhanced and became more profitable following the implementation of the economic reform.

Public enterprises like Ethiopian Airlines, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Ethio Telecom, and Ethiopian Shipping Lines are now delivering more, and they have become more profitable, he added.

The recently established Ethiopian Investment Holdings is an umbrella holding company owning these public enterprises as its fundamental objective is to make sure that the nation's public enterprises are governed with the best global standard, the minister noted.

Regarding Ethio-UK relations, Ahmed said it is an exceptional development partnership which is focusing on pro-poor based development.

Acknowledging the support of the Government of United Kingdom to Ethiopia's economic reform agenda, he added that Ethiopia will continue deepening and sustaining its partnership with the UK.

UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner commended Ethiopia's ongoing remarkable economic transformation.

According to her, ESX is the perfect symbol of the transformation Ethiopia is undergoing.

"To improve the living standards of the people, we (the UK) are investing in critical infrastructure including clean energy, transport and airports."

The deputy premier reaffirmed UK's continued commitment for the realization of Ethiopia's ongoing economic reform agenda.

On her part Ethiopian Capital Market Authority Director-General Hana Tehelku said Ethiopia's capital market has made remarkable strides, and laid a strong foundation for sustainable growth through robust regulatory frameworks, strategic collaborations, capacity building and market infrastructure.

"As we move forward, continued commitment to transparency, inclusivity and technological advancement will be crucial in unlocking the full potential of our financial ecosystem."