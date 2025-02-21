Liberia: Sethi Ferro Fabrik Confirms Fatal Industrial Incident, Vows Cooperation in Investigation

20 February 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By The Liberian Investigator

Monrovia — The management of Sethi Ferro Fabrik Inc. has confirmed a fatal industrial accident at its Gardnersville facility, resulting in the death of an employee assigned to the company's Oxygen Plant.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company expressed deep regret over the tragic incident and extended its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased, identified as Saah Samukai. The company assured that it is actively engaging with the bereaved family and providing necessary support during this difficult time.

Addressing reports of multiple casualties, Sethi Ferro Fabrik clarified that contrary to earlier media speculation suggesting two fatalities and several injuries, only one employee lost his life, and no other injuries were sustained. The company emphasized that swift action was taken in response to the incident and that it is fully cooperating with local authorities in their ongoing investigation.

"Our employees are the heart of our operations, and their safety is our top priority. This loss is deeply painful for all of us," the company's statement read. "We will do everything in our power to support the family of Mr. Samukai and work alongside the authorities to understand and address this tragedy."

Sethi Ferro Fabrik reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high industry safety standards and acknowledged that despite robust safety protocols, no system is entirely infallible. The company assured that it is taking the incident seriously and will reinforce its safety measures where necessary.

As investigations by relevant Liberian authorities proceed, the company pledged full transparency and cooperation to ensure a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The management also expressed appreciation for the support from the community and promised to provide further updates as more details emerge.

