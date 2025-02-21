Zimbabwe: RBZ Dismisses False Claims On People's Own Savings Bank Sale

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has dismissed as false social media claims that the People's Own Savings Bank (POSB) has been sold to foreign investors.

In a statement, RBZ governor Dr John Mushayavanhu refuted the allegations and said no such transaction has been processed or approved by the central bank.

"These claims are completely false," Dr Mushayavanhu said.

"The Reserve Bank has not received any application from any investor for the purchase of POSB, nor has it received any correspondence from the Zimbabwean government, including His Excellency, the President, regarding such a sale."

He said any sale of a banking institution in Zimbabwe required formal approval from the Registrar of Banks, Exchange Control and other regulatory authorities.

"If there had been any directive for the sale, it would have had to be addressed to the Reserve Bank as the approving authority," Dr Mushayavanhu said.

"We categorically confirm that no such directive has been received, nor has any application been processed from the named investors."

The RBZ has urged the public, particularly POSB depositors, to disregard the false claims.

"These false claims should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve," the governor said.

POSB, a government-owned savings bank, plays a crucial role in providing financial services to Zimbabweans, particularly those in rural and underserved areas. The speculation surrounding its alleged sale had caused concern among depositors, prompting the central bank to set the record straight.

Authorities have cautioned the public against spreading unverified information that could cause unnecessary panic in the financial sector.

While the Government has, in the past, expressed intentions to partially privatize some state-owned enterprises as part of economic reforms, there has been no official indication that POSB is on the immediate list for privatization.

POSB depositors can rest assured that the bank remains under state ownership, with the central bank reaffirming that no sale has taken place or is in the process.