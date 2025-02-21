Kenya: MP Shakeel Shabir Mourns Chebukati As a Great Man Who Should Be Given a State Funeral

21 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kisumu East Member of Parliament Shakeel Shabir has mourned the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati as a great man.

Shakeel stated that the country has lost a dedicated man, who used his wisdom to serve the nation.

Despite his shortcomings, Shakeel pointed out that the country should mourn him as a statesman.

"He was subjected to a few controversies, no human being is without a fault," he said.

He recounted the number of times they interacted together, describing him as an intelligent person, highly educated.

Speaking at his Constituency on Friday when he unveiled a school bus worth Sh10.7 million funded under the NG-CDF, for Ida Odinga Girls Secondary School, the MP asked God to rest his soul in eternal peace.

Shakeel also took the opportunity to mourn Prof Bethwel Ogot and Malava MP Malulu Injendi.

Shakeel says the bond between his family and that of the late Prof Ogot dates back.

"He had a great life, he was 95 years old, and he was sharp even at 95," he said.

Shakeel further recounted their flights together with the late MP, while rushing home to attend to their constituents.

"Every Thursday evening and every Tuesday morning, we were passengers in the flight," he said.

The family of the late Chebukati confirmed that he died at 11 p.m. last night at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

He was aged 64.

