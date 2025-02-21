Liberia: Eugene Descends On Solomon George

Monrovia — Former Commissioner General of the Liberia Maritime Authority now Chief of Staff of Ex-President Weah, Eugene Lenn Nagbe, strongly descends on Montserrado County former district #7 lawmaker, Solomon C. George, describing his recent letter of resignation from the former ruling Congress for Democratic Change with wide allegations against the party as "trash."

Mr. George, a staunch and longtime supporter of the CDC announced his resignation this week, citing years of betrayal, intimidation, and internal corruption within the party.

In a scathing letter addressed to CDC Chairman Cllr. Janga A. Kowo, George accuses former President Weah of dishonesty, disloyalty, and fostering a culture of hypocrisy within the party.

The letter, dated February 12, 2025, details a series of grievances spanning five years, during which Mr. George claims his loyalty and dedication to the party were met with deception and hostility.

"Ambassador George M. Weah had at most times lied to me; stabbed me in the back and pretended as if we were on the same page in doing the right thing for the young people of the party and the country. This I see as a betrayal of trust. The party is infiltrated by wicked, evil, ungodly people, who have exploited Weah's popularity for personal gains,' he writes.

The sudden resignation of the prominent CDC stalwart and the explosion of Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah have sent shockwaves through Liberia's political landscape, raising questions about the future of the party amid ongoing internal disagreements.

But, responding to Solomon George in an interview with journalists at the Liberian National Police Headquarters on Wednesday, when he went to express solidarity with Representatives Dixson Seboe and Abu Kamara, Nagbe termed these allegations made against ex-President Weah as trash, coming from a frustrated man that is desperately in need of job from the Boakai Administration.

According to him, Mr. George left the party long ago because when people listened to him on radio stations, he was criticized the CDC that once promoted him and instead, praised President Joseph N. Boakai, who he (Solomon) describes as the best leader of Liberia ever, only because he wants a job.

"I like to respond to the resignation of Mr. George and his communication as a trash. And I don't want to go further. That is the extent of our response. CDC is a political party and so the resignation of him means nothing neither a break down to the party. I have resigned from the CDC before. Even ex-President Weah stepped down as standard bearer and didn't win the election that year; the party didn't break down. So, there is no one person that is so important that when they leave after a defeat in an election and there becomes an issue", a rather disappointed Nagbe reacts.

Commenting on the fate of Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph also a CDCian, Nagbe says Senator Joseph is still with the CDC because he has not resigned from the party, while rejecting there is internal wrangling within the CDC. Editing by Jonathan Browne