Nigeria: Group Condemns Protest Against Otuaro

The Ijaw Youths Network, IYN, has condemned the protest staged at the National Assembly on Wednesday against the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, stating that it was organized by individuals seeking to influence the system.

The IYN described the protesters as individuals attempting to spread misinformation against the PAP leadership. The group urged President Bola Tinubu to disregard the calls for Otuaro's suspension, insisting that the allegations against him were unsubstantiated.

Commending President Tinubu for his continued support of the PAP and its leadership, IYN stated that the protest was staged by those who opposed Otuaro's commitment to due process and accountability in the Amnesty Office.

Reacting to the demonstration, IYN President Frank Ebikabo and Secretary Federal Ebiaridor emphasized that an examination of the protesters revealed that they were mostly individuals from outside the Niger Delta region, further proving the protest was an attempt to misrepresent the facts and distract the PAP administrator from his ongoing reforms.

"We strongly condemn the protest in its entirety. Those behind this action are individuals who have concerns regarding changes in the administration of the PAP."

They are unsettled because Otuaro's reforms at the PAP have introduced greater transparency," the statement read.

The group urged President Tinubu to thoroughly assess the allegations made by NDLEF, arguing that they were unfounded.

"Otuaro will not succumb to blackmail. The reforms he is implementing are transparent and aimed at transforming the PAP for the benefit of genuine Niger Delta beneficiaries. Nigerians can see through these actions," IYN asserted.

The group further claimed that NDLEF had gone to the extent of hiring individuals to participate in the protest, underscoring the questionable nature of the demonstration.

Reiterating its support for Otuaro, IYN dismissed allegations of nepotism and financial mismanagement, affirming that all contracts under the PAP were awarded following due process and in strict adherence to procurement laws.

"This protest is an attempt to challenge the progress being made in the Amnesty Programme. Otuaro's leadership remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the empowerment of Niger Delta youths," IYN added.

The group called on all Niger Deltans to ignore the misleading claims and stand behind Otuaro's transformative agenda. It also urged stakeholders and PAP beneficiaries to remain steadfast, as the programme continues to work towards sustainable peace and development in the region.