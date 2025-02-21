Kenya: 'Not Up to Standard!' Gor Coach Decries Lack of Quality Players At K'ogalo

NAIROBI — Gor Mahia head coach Sinisa Mihic has bemoaned the lack of quality players at the club after Wednesday's drab 0-0 draw with Bidco United.

The Croatian says the current squad will need an overhaul if the team are to successfully defend their FKF Premier League title.

"We need five new players upfront. If you bring a player from the bench, they should be able to contribute something. It is not working like that. I may leave tomorrow but still, if we don't resolve this issue, we cannot continue like that," Mihic said.

The 48-year-old further took a swipe at the foreign players who were signed to the club, saying they do not add any value to the team's quality.

"We have players from outside but they brought nothing to the side...just walking. You cannot be in Gor Mahia just like that. We missed some chances in the first half and in the second, we made some personnel changes. There was a little bit of improvement but still we need quality," he reiterated.

K'Ogalo's draw against the oilers was the second straight following Sunday's goalless stalemate against Tusker FC at the same venue - Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Many Green Army fans were left asking 'what if' after Mathare United handed them an opportunity on a silver platter courtesy of a 1-0 win over league leaders Kenya Police - on the same day.

The draw left Gor Mahia sitting in third with 36 points, five behind the law enforcers - and three behind second-placed Tusker.

Even as they fix their eyes on the summit, the 21-time league champions will also do well to check their rear view mirror, with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and AFC Leopards sitting behind them with 35 and 34 points respectively.

With the Mashemeji Derby on the horizon, on March 2, Mihic will be well noted to get his time firing on all cylinders let the murmurs of discontent among the fans metamorphose into a mutiny.