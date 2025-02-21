Uganda: Centenary Bank to Host the 17th Gabv Annual General Meeting

Kampala — Centenary Bank, Uganda's leading microfinance institution, has today announced that it will host this year's edition of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) Annual General Meeting. The event, which will be held at the prestigious Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala will run from the 10th to the 14th of March 2025.

The gathering will bring together a global network of independent banks that leverage finance to drive sustainable economic, social, and environmental development.

GABV is a coalition of over 70 pioneering financial institutions across 45 countries, committed to using finance as a force for good. The 2025 edition of the meeting will be held under the theme: Building Resilient Futures: Lessons from Africa and Value-Based Banking.

As the first African host of this event, Centenary Bank continues to champion financial inclusion and ethical banking practices on the global stage.

The Global Alliance for Banking on Values believes that banking should have a positive impact on people and the planet. Its principles focus on sustainability, putting communities at the heart of financial services, and supporting the real economy.

The core principles of values-based banking namely; transparency, long-term sustainability, and inclusivity, ensure that banking continues to act as a force for positive change.

According to GABV, banks that adopt these principles achieve an average annual growth rate of 10.6%, compared to 3.8% for mainstream banks. Additionally, values- based banking institutions direct 72% more of their loans towards sustainable economic activities.

Speaking at the launch of the GABV Annual General Meeting, Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director of Centenary Bank, highlighted the significance of hosting an international forum dedicated to advancing value-based banking practices.

"Centenary Bank is proud to be the first African host of the GABV Annual General Meeting. This event will offer a platform for attendees to showcase the innovative approaches that the African banking sector has adopted to navigate challenges in a volatile industry such as banking," Kasi stated.

"For Centenary Bank, hosting this meeting is not just a milestone, it is a defining moment. Our journey began with a mission to serve the underserved by bringing financial services to those at the grassroots, and to build economic resilience from the ground up. Today, we are honored to be Uganda's largest microfinance bank with over 3 million customers, many of whom are smallholder farmers, micro-entrepreneurs, and women in rural communities," he added.

"Values-based banking is in our DNA. At Centenary Bank, we understand that financial services must do more than just generate profits, they must drive positive change in people's lives and foster sustainable growth. Whether it is financing small businesses, promoting financial literacy, or supporting climate-smart agriculture, we remain deeply committed to creating a future that is equitable, inclusive, and sustainable," Kasi concluded.

As a bank that believes in leading by example, Centenary Bank allocates 2% of its net profit from the previous year to Corporate Social Investment activities that impact lives in communities.

Centenary Bank has reinforced its position as Uganda's leading microfinance institution.

Currently, the bank serves 3.26 million customers, including smallholder farmers, micro- entrepreneurs, and women.

Additionally, Centenary Bank has grown its deposit portfolio to UGX 4.81 trillion and extended gross loans worth UGX 3.81 trillion to approximately 320,000 customers.

These achievements are driven by the dedication of 3,379 staff across 81 branches nationwide, reflecting the bank's ongoing commitment to inclusion, sustainability, and economic empowerment.

At the GABV meeting, participants have the opportunity to share insights with sector players to discover innovative approaches to address global challenges through values- based banking. The event will be sponsored by various partners who share the same values as GABV, including The Platinum Sponsors; Pebbu, Gold Sponsors; Zubacx, NSSF and CraftCilicon and Silver Sponsors; Uganda Institute of Bankers (UIB), Micropay, Service Cops, and Fincon.