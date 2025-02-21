Somalia: Somali and Turkish Defence Ministers Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation On Security and Counter-Terrorism

21 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur, and his Turkish counterpart, Mr. Yaşar Güler, held a significant meeting at the Turkish Ministry of Defence headquarters to discuss enhancing the relationship between the two nations.

The talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties, boosting cooperation in the fight against terrorism, and advancing the training of the Somali National Army.

During the meeting, both ministers emphasized the importance of a robust and long-term partnership to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Minister Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur expressed his deep appreciation for Turkey's unwavering support in the ongoing fight against terrorism, highlighting the critical role this support plays in Somalia's efforts to secure lasting peace and stability.

The meeting underscored the mutual commitment of both nations to work closely in addressing shared security challenges, including counter-terrorism efforts and military capacity-building for the Somali armed forces.

The collaboration between Somalia and Turkey continues to be a vital aspect of the broader regional strategy to maintain security and foster development in the Horn of Africa.

Turkey has been a consistent partner in supporting Somalia's security sector, providing essential training, resources, and strategic support.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.