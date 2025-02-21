Somalia: Somali National Police Commissioner Calls for Enhanced Security Ahead of Ramadan

In a bid to bolster national security ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, the Somali National Police Commissioner, Maj. Gen. Asad Osman Abdullahi, chaired a critical security meeting on Thursday with key divisions within the police force. The meeting aimed to strengthen security measures and improve coordination in tackling the growing threats posed by Al-Shabaab militants.

Maj. Gen. Abdullahi emphasized the importance of preparedness in ensuring public safety during Ramadan, a time traditionally marked by large gatherings and religious activities.

The Commissioner urged for heightened vigilance and urged the Somali public to cooperate closely with law enforcement to provide critical intelligence and support counterterrorism efforts.

In the meeting, various police divisions discussed strategies for deploying security forces to vulnerable areas, enhancing intelligence-sharing, and improving emergency response systems.

Abdullahi stressed that preventing attacks from extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab would require a unified effort, not only from the police but also from local communities.

Al-Shabaab, which has carried out numerous attacks in the region, remains a significant threat to Somalia's stability.

The Somali government and security agencies have made it a top priority to thwart the group's activities through coordinated military and police operations.

The Commissioner's call for increased security comes as Somalia continues to battle the insurgency, with authorities focused on protecting citizens during the important month of Ramadan.