Liberia: Boakai Secures Liberia Medical Mission 2025

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has successfully secured the Liberia Medical Mission (LMM) 2025 as a Special Presidential Project to enhance Liberia's healthcare system. This groundbreaking initiative was formalized during President Boakai's recent visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, where he engaged with the leadership of the LMM to designate Liberia as the destination for their annual medical outreach in 2025.

Under the direct coordination of the President's Delivery Unit (PDU), the LMM will deploy a team of 26 highly skilled medical professionals from various countries to Liberia from February 21st to March 6th, 2025, an Executive Mansion source told the Daily Observer Thursday evening.

"This mission is set to deliver essential healthcare services and training programs to address the nation's healthcare challenges without any cost to the Liberian government," the highly placed source said.

She disclosed that the LMM-2025 will prioritize three key healthcare services to enhance medical outcomes and strengthen Liberia's healthcare infrastructure: 1. Cataract Surgeries: Specialized ophthalmologists will perform cataract surgeries at the Emirates Hospital in Gbarpolu to restore vision to visually impaired patients from multiple counties.

2. Mental Health Awareness and Training: Mental health professionals will conduct awareness campaigns and training sessions for healthcare providers, schools, and security agencies to promote psychological wellness and trauma-informed care.

3. Free Medical Checkups and Medications: Patients in designated regions will receive free medical consultations, checkups, and essential medications.

In addition to the main services, the 2025 Liberia Medical Mission will provide further support to strengthen the healthcare sector: - Biomedical Equipment Repair: A biomedical engineer will inspect, repair, and calibrate diagnostic equipment at major healthcare facilities.

Medical Supplies Distribution: Essential medical supplies will be distributed to clinics and hospitals in several counties. - CPR Training for Security Agencies: Personnel from various security agencies will receive life-saving CPR training. - Medicine Donations: Medications worth over $500,000 will be distributed to patients and hospitals in designated counties.

Presidential Commitment to Healthcare Development President Boakai's dedication to enhancing Liberia's healthcare infrastructure and improving access to quality medical care drives this initiative.

The source indicated that LMM-2025 aligns with the President's vision to strengthen public health services and ensure specialized medical care reaches all Liberians, particularly those in underserved areas.

To ensure the mission's success, she disclosed that the President's Delivery Unit (PDU) will provide logistical support and coordination. She urged stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and the public to support this transformative initiative.

"Collaboration from all sectors will be crucial for maximizing the impact of the Liberia Medical Mission 2025 and extending its benefits across the nation," she added.