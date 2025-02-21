Liberia: United Methodist Development Gets New Executive Director

In a significant moment for the Liberia United Methodist Development Service (LUMDS), a new Chapter has begun with the appointment of Adolphus Wisseh Dupley as its executive Director. This development marks a crucial turning point for the organization, which has been a cornerstone of community development in Liberia for nearly two decades.

A release in possession of this paper noted that Dupley was announced by the Resident Bishop Samuel J. Quire, Jr., of The Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, during the climax of the Church's 192nd convention in Gbarnga, Bong County on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

A seasoned leader with an impressive track record, Dupley brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His journey within LUMDS began in 2008, when he was hired as a program consultant part time. Since then, he has risen through the ranks, holding various positions, including Associate Director, Deputy Executive Director/Program Manager, and his ascension to the top spot is a testament to his dedication and commitment to the organization's mission, according to a release.

Dupley's tenure at LUMDS has been marked by numerous achievements, according to the report. As Deputy Executive Director/Program manager, he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the organization, ensuring the smooth implementation of various projects. Notably, he led LUMDS to become Principal Recipient for the Community Tuberculosis Grant, Managed by Plan International Liberia on behalf of LUMDS as a Sub-recipient under Global Fund NFM3.

In his capacity as Associate Director, Dupley coordinated the Community Integrity Development and Need-Based Education Program (CIDNEP), ensuring timely and effective implementation; developed comprehensive project work plans, including budgeting and scheduling, and managing the annual budget with prudence.

Additionally, Mr. Dupley carried out field supervision of project activities, supervised local projects, and established proper reporting formats to track progress.

The newly appointed Executive Director has an impressive portfolio of achievements; under his inclusive guidance, LUMDS has implemented numerous projects across Liberia including the construction of schools, clinics, hospitals, hand-pumps, latrine facilities, and others totaling over $12 million in donor funding.

Established in 2008 as a Community Development Program (CODEVPRO) and later transformed into a full-fledged Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in 2019, LUMDS has been a driving force in community development in Liberia. The organization's roots can be traced back to 2006, when the United Methodist Church in Norway reengaged with Liberia after a period of absence. This re-engagement led to the establishment of the Community Development Program (CODEVPRO), which has since grown into a robust development arm of the United Methodist Church.

As a non-for-Profit development agency, LUMDS has managed several programs, including Community Development Program (CODEVPRO); Community Integrated Development and Need-Based Education Program (CIDNEP); Child Sponsorship Program; and Community TB Notification (NFM3) HIV/TB). Through these initiatives, donors from Norway and Global Fund, managed by Plan International Liberia, have funded projects valued at over $12 million.

The appointment of Dupley marks a significant milestone for LUMDS, ushering in a new era of innovation and partnership.

With his unwavering commitment to strengthening relationships between LUMDS and its donor partners, Mr. Dupley is poised to drive the organization forward, ensuring that its mission of saving the vulnerable populations in Liberia remains a top priority.