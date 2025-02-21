Uganda: If I Were in Museveni's Shoes, Besigye Would Be Dead - Mwenda

21 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Political analyst Andrew Mwenda has accused imprisoned opposition stalwart Dr. Kiiza Besigye of conspiring to murder President Museveni.

Mwenda contends that the alleged actions of Besigye should have warranted a death sentence.

Mwenda made the remarks during a heated exchange with Kira Municipality MP, Ssemujju Nganda on NBS Television's political show, The Frontline, regarding Besigye's continued detention at Luzira Prison.

Besigye has been incarcerated since November of last year after being picked from Kenya while attending the launch of Martha Karua's book. He would later be presented before the general court martial in Makindye on charges of treachery and illegal possession of ammunition.

It should be noted that shortly after his arrest, audio clips surfaced on social media, allegedly featuring Besigye discussing activities that "threaten" national security and plans to seize power.

However, these recordings have yet to be presented as evidence in court regarding the accusations against Besigye.

During a discussion on the Frontline, Mwenda emphasized that the evidence in the alleged audio recordings is substantial, accusing Besigye and his supporters, particularly Ssemujju, of downplaying this evidence in their calls for Besigye's release.

Mwenda asserted that Besigye had conspired to unlawfully take control of the government by assassinating the President.

He stated that if he were in Museveni's position, he would use the evidence from the audio recordings as justification for executing Besigye.

"Besigye was plotting to murder Museveni. Museveni is a human being. If I were in Museveni's shoes, I would not even have that man (Besigye) alive because he doesn't believe in a process. There's a process of removing government. He doesn't believe in that process. So he's subject to the law which he has violated." Mwenda said.

He questioned why Ssemujju and Besigye were not addressing the nature of Besigye's alleged plot.

There had been rumours that the alleged audio recordings included a conversation between Besigye and an unidentified British individual regarding weapons.

However, Besigye's team, including his wife Winnie Byanyima, has since refuted these claims, with others insisting that the audio recordings were manipulated using AI.

