Uganda: No Bail Respite As Besigye Goes Back to Remand

Dr Besigye is wheeled into court by Prisons wardens on Friday | Francis Isaano Opposition figure and four-time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye is set to remain in custody beyond today, Friday, February 21, following the State's decision to file fresh charges against him.

Dr Besigye, alongside his associate Obeid Lutale, have been charged with treason, marking a significant escalation in the case in the Nakawa Magistrates Court.

Besigye has faced treason charges before. In 2005, he was accused of leading the People's Redemption Army, a rebel outwit started by reneged UPDF officers.

This development comes after their trial was transferred from the General Court Martial, which had been declared an unlawful forum for trying civilians.

The pair appeared before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court today, a move that guarantees their continued remand, as the lower court lacks the authority to hear capital offences such as treason.

Indications of the new charges surfaced during Dr Besigye's last court appearance at Buganda Road Court on Tuesday, February 18, when counterterrorism police swarmed the premises. This unusual security presence signaled the State's preparation for a dramatic shift in the handling of the case.

A production warrant issued on February 20, 2025, instructed Luzira Upper Prison authorities to produce Dr. Besigye in court today. The warrant, signed by the Chief Magistrate, reads:

"You are hereby directed to produce Col (Rtd) Dr. Kizza Besigye before the Chief Magistrates Court of Nakawa at 9:00 am on the 21st day of February 2025."

The charge sheet presented before the Chief Magistrates Court outlines the treason allegations against Dr. Besigye and Lutale, though the specifics have not yet been disclosed to the public.

Further details of the treason charges are expected to be unveiled during today's proceedings at the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court.