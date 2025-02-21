Uganda: Kobs Rugby Club Unveils New Jersey As Kcb Reaffirms Partnership

KCB Bank Uganda has today reaffirmed its commitment to KOBs Rugby Club by unveiling the team's new kit for the 2025 season and announcing a cash boost of shs195 million to support their title ambitions.

The announcement was made during a press engagement at Legends Rugby Club in Kampala.

The sponsorship is part of an ongoing partnership between KCB and KOBs and will see the bank provide financial backing alongside the new kit to help KOBs' push for the league title, which they last won in 2021.

The support is geared towards strengthening the team's preparations and competitiveness.

Speaking at an event to launch the new kit, Diana Komukama Ssempebwa the head of marketing at KCB Bank emphasized the bank's commitment to supporting KOBs in fulfilling their ambitions for the 2025 rugby season.

"I am proud to stand before you as we reaffirm our commitment to this great team in their pursuit of success this season. The partnership between KCB Bank and KOBs is one we deeply value, as both brands share a commitment to excellence and community impact through sports and finance. As the team pushes forward in their quest for glory, I want to assure them that they are not alone and that there is strength in numbers. With our support behind them, I have no doubt they will achieve success by the end of the season," she said.

"At KCB, we believe in going beyond traditional banking to support the aspirations of individuals and communities. Just as teamwork is crucial in rugby, collaboration is key in finance. Through our tailored financial solutions, we continue to empower businesses, sports teams, and individuals to reach their full potential. Our partnership with KOBs is proof of our

promise to foster growth, resilience, and excellence both on and off the field."

Dr. Stone Luggya, Chairman of KCB KOBs, expressed gratitude for the continued support and urged the players to step up and deliver results.

"I want to thank KCB for standing with us since they took on this sponsorship in 2023. It has not been easy for rugby clubs to secure sponsorship in the current economic climate, but KCB has remained committed to us even through challenges. This financial injection will go a long way in helping the club manage the various logistics needed for success, both on and off the field. Their support is truly appreciated, and we are grateful for this partnership that continues to strengthen our team's ambitions" Luggya said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am even more excited about the new kit. It couldn't have come at a better time, as we have been facing some challenges in that area. With this new jersey, I am confident that the players will step onto the field in high spirits, ready to deliver the results we need to bring success back to this great club," he added.

In 2023, KCB partnered with the 13-time Uganda Rugby Championship winners in a shs 95 million agreement that saw the team rebranded as KCB KOBs. T

During the function, KOBs unveiled its new jersey.