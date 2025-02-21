Nigeria: No Nation Can Be Separated From Technology, Says Ex-President Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has observed that technology has reached an advanced stage globally to the extent that no nation or individual can ignore it or be separated from it.

Jonathan pointed out that any nation or individual who attempts to be separated from technology will be doing so at his or her own peril.

The former Vice President said this in Abuja at the launch of three different books on security, technological impact and crime prevention in the Nigerian society, authored by Princess (Mrs) Bolanle Ogundiran.

Dr Jonathan, the Chairman of the occasion, who was represented by a former Minister of Information and veteran Journalist, Mr Labaran Maku, described the three books as very relevant to the life of any individual.

His words, "these books are very relevant to the life of any country, particularly in our country (Nigeria).

"We are living in a new age. Technology has reached a highly advanced stage to the extent that man, today, can not be separated from technology.

"Let me therefore appreciate the author for putting through these three important books ", he said.

In her speech, the author, Princess (Dr) Ogundiran, a researcher and writer of great repute, whose contributions include several books and numerous journals, compared knowledge to a candle, saying "the more you share, the brighter the glow".

Ogundiran, who holds two different Ph.D degrees in Philosophy and Criminology, respectively, said, "Knowledge is like a candle, the more you share, the brighter the glow".

She advocated the prevention of crime through "timely policies and programs for reorientation of the youths, creating opportunities in enterprise and employment while also buttressing growth for the womenfolk".

The author added, "I exalt the performances of security agencies and urge speedy hearings in courts to improve delivery of justice and reduce crime rates".

The publications launched on Wednesday at the NAF event center, Abuja were titled: "The Intersection of Technology and Reality in Nigeria: Examining the Technology perception of reality, identity and community policing; "Preventing Crime Through Community Policing: a case study of the Nigerian Police Initiative"; and "The Impact of Social Media on Deviance and Social Control in Nigeria, a case study of "END SARS" movement.

In her first book, she focused on the essence and impact of technology on reality, identity and community which was reviewed by Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, the Secretary General, Igbo Elders Consultative Forum.

Sir Mike Okiro, former Inspector General of Police (IGP), reviewed the second book analysing the relevance of Community Policing on safety of lives and growth in society.

Prof. Tafida Ahmad was the reviewer of the third book on the Impact of Social Media with reference to the ENDSARS movement.

Initiating the book launch with a goodwill message, the Chief launcher, Senator Bala A. Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, donated the sum of Five million Naira (N5,000,000) in support of the author.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also joining the chief launcher were dignitaries drawn from the political class, government, academia, diplomatic corps and others.

They included former Vice President, Atiku Abubaka, represented by the wife, Mrs. Titi Atiku Abubakar, Senator Bukola Saraki, former Senate President ably represented by Mr Philip Salawu, former Deputy Governor Kogi State; PDP Nat'l Working Committee NWC, duly represented by Hon. Umaru Bature, the Nat'l Organising. Secretary; Senator Grace Bent, Pro-Chancellor UNIJOS; Hajia Inna Ciroma CON, former Minister of Women Affairs and former PDP Nat. Woman Leader; Hon. Beni Lar, former HoR member; Prof. Matoh Dogara, Kaduna State University and Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, former Minority Leader among others.