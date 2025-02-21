Namibia: Mutorwa Wants Maritime Labour Convention Ratified

21 February 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Works minister John Mutorwa has tabled the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) of 2006 to improve the working conditions for seafarers.

The deputy prime minister informed the National Assembly on Tuesday that the convention is an important international labour agreement adopted by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

"The convention is a comprehensive international legal instrument, and sets out in one place seafarers' rights to decent working conditions," he said.

It covers aspects of their work and life on board vessels, including minimum wage, employment agreements, hours of work or rest, onboard medical care as well as health and safety protection.

Mutorwa said that the Cabinet in 2019 directed the Ministry of Works and Transport to expedite the process to ratify the Maritime Labour Convention of 2006.

The convention was adopted at a special ILO conference in February 2006. It came into force in 2013 for countries that ratified it.

Mutorwa noted that by adopting and ratifying the convention, Namibia will acknowledge the vital role of seafarers and the importance of ensuring they have a decent working environment.

"By ratifying the MLC, we are demonstrating our commitment to the safety, welfare and dignity of the men and women working at sea.

This is not only a step toward aligning with international best practices but as a firm declaration of our intent to strengthen our maritime framework, promote fair competition and attract investment in our maritime sector," he said while motivating the convention.

The convention contains important compliance and enforcement components based on flag state ship inspection, certification and port state control.

Upon ratification, Mutorwa said that all convention ships calling at Namibian ports would be required to carry certificates of compliance with the maritime labour convention.

- Nampa

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.