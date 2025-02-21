Namibia: Mutorwa Wants Maritime Labour Convention Ratified

Works minister John Mutorwa has tabled the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) of 2006 to improve the working conditions for seafarers.

The deputy prime minister informed the National Assembly on Tuesday that the convention is an important international labour agreement adopted by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

"The convention is a comprehensive international legal instrument, and sets out in one place seafarers' rights to decent working conditions," he said.

It covers aspects of their work and life on board vessels, including minimum wage, employment agreements, hours of work or rest, onboard medical care as well as health and safety protection.

Mutorwa said that the Cabinet in 2019 directed the Ministry of Works and Transport to expedite the process to ratify the Maritime Labour Convention of 2006.

The convention was adopted at a special ILO conference in February 2006. It came into force in 2013 for countries that ratified it.

Mutorwa noted that by adopting and ratifying the convention, Namibia will acknowledge the vital role of seafarers and the importance of ensuring they have a decent working environment.

"By ratifying the MLC, we are demonstrating our commitment to the safety, welfare and dignity of the men and women working at sea.

This is not only a step toward aligning with international best practices but as a firm declaration of our intent to strengthen our maritime framework, promote fair competition and attract investment in our maritime sector," he said while motivating the convention.

The convention contains important compliance and enforcement components based on flag state ship inspection, certification and port state control.

Upon ratification, Mutorwa said that all convention ships calling at Namibian ports would be required to carry certificates of compliance with the maritime labour convention.

- Nampa