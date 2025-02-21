Namibia: VTCs Evolving Into Colleges

All public vocational training centres (VTCs) in Namibia will soon be upgraded to technical and vocational education and training colleges.

This will transform the institutions from being just training centres to colleges where the curriculum will be upgraded and allow trainees to have higher qualifications.

Having come a long way, the first step in transforming VTCs into technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges has now been taken by appointing a task force.

Officially introduced by higher education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi on Thursday, the 14-member task force is expected to research, recommend, and map out the way forward on the transition of VTCs.

"With only Level 3 as the highest, this is a serious concern, as we are somehow limiting the trainees to proceed to other levels. It is expected of the task force to define the criteria for identifying and selecting suitable state-owned VTCs to be transformed and resourced into specialised TVET colleges, equipped and resourced to offer training programs from NQF Level 4 to 6," said Kandjii-Murangi.

Professor Francis Sifiso Nyathi leads the committee with the assistance of Loide Shaanika.

Other members are Henny Seibeb, Henry Kapalu, Abraham Ndakolute, David Iigonda, Leilanie Hochobeb, Albertina Ngurare, Aune Sem, Rowan van Dyk, Uaapi Utjavari, Monica Nehemia, Asnath Kaperu and Amon Haufiku.

They are expected to start immediately and report to the CEO of the Namibia Training Authority (NTA), as the body tasked with overseeing and managing the operations of VTCs.

The NTA does this by ensuring national standards are met and assuring the quality of qualifications and skills issued by the registered training institutions.

The training authority also makes sure that training programmes and services from such training centres meet industry and business needs in the country.

NTA is also tasked with collecting a training levy from employers to expand vocational education and training.

While introducing the task force, Kandjii-Murangi said with this, the ministry and stakeholders aim to improve the standards of VTCs so that they can offer qualifications beyond Level 3, which is available now.

The change also aims to dismiss prejudices that VTCs are of a low standard and only attended by those who fail matric.

She added that the committee is expected to find out which infrastructures are needed, the curriculum to be adopted, who is qualified to train students, and who will train instructors.

"Vocational training has the potential to provide employment in this country. We, therefore, need to operate at a level where the graduates from such institutions are able to add value to our raw materials."

The minister said it should not be allowed where natural resources such as timber is exported due to inability to process them at home, while there are trainees doing carpentry.

"There is also a mismatch between what is produced at educational institutions and what the job industry requires. So, we need to close this gap," Kandjii-Murangi stated.

She urged NTA to make sure that trainees are assisted in securing practical training outside the centres and that a thorough follow-up is done to ensure they are learning.

"We should not let the trainees run around by themselves to get apprenticeships. They need assistance. If there is no supervision, the trend whereby they end up serving tea at the organisations where they are supposed to be doing practical training will continue."

The task force is expected to complete the assignment within seven months. -pshiku@nepc.com.na