Namibia: Welwitschias Begin World Cup Preparations

Namibia's senior men's rugby team the Welwitschias will kick off their preparations for

the Road to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia with a friendly match against South Africa's Boland Cavaliers.

The match will be played at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek tomorrow.

However, it will be played behind closed doors following the government's directive prohibiting spectators at sporting events during the national mourning period for Namibia's Founding President Sam Nujoma, who passed away last week at the age of 95.

This friendly match forms part of the team's preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2027 World Cup. Speaking earlier this week, Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) vice president Johan Diergaardt said the squad will primarily feature locally-based players, most of whom have yet to earn their first national team caps.

"Our aim is to give local players as much game- time as possible so that they can compete at the same level as those playing professionally abroad in Europe and other countries," he noted.

The former Unam coach also expressed confidence in the team's ability to hold their own against a formidable side like the Cavaliers.

"It's important to create opportunities for young players, and this match is part of that process. We are preparing these players to compete at an international level," Diergaardt added.

Namibia will be chasing their eighth consecutive Rugby World Cup appearance, having participated in the tournament seven times since making their debut in 1999.

Full squad

Sidney Halupe, Edward Drotsky, Jason Benade, Ruan Ludick, Diomando Tjombe, Cameron Langenhoven, Bakkies Rossouw, Adrian Booysen, Jacques Theron, Denzo Bruwer, Jurgens Meyer, Danco Burger (captain), Alcino Izaacs, Owen Hawanga and Aston Mukwilongo.

Substitutes

Kevin Cloete, Wikus Jacobs, Renard Hattingh, Thiaart Lindtvelt, Joe Losper, Gilad Plaatjies, Rowan Jansen, Kian Beyer, AJ Kearns, Geraldo Beukes, Hillian Beukes, JD Nel, Dylan Isaacs, Natie Janse van Rensburg and Quirione Majiedt.