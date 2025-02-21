Namibia: Nujoma Inspired Us to Fight War Through Music

Lahja Nashuuta

Ueshitile Banana Shekupe, a former liberation fighter and founder of the Ndilimani Cultural Troupe, said he will always cherish late Founding President Sam Nujoma for his instrumental role in creating the group.

Shekupe revealed that it was Nujoma who purchased the first set of musical instruments that helped establish the musical group.

The former music teacher at the College of the Arts recalled going into exile at the age of 16.

"I first met the president in Zambia during my initial mission. When I arrived, he was there, mobilising us teenagers to return to the frontlines and fight for our country Namibia," he noted.

Shekupe recounted how the war's intensity forced him to abandon his education to join the struggle.

"There was no time for school. Some of us never went back to school again. My last year in school was in Otjiwarongo in 1973," he shared.

"After leaving school, I went into exile, where I received military training in Congo and Tanzania. We were trained in guerrilla warfare by the Chinese. After that, I was deployed to the eastern front in Zambia and Caprivi", Shekupe said.

"In Zambia, we were stationed, and I often saw the Founding President coming for training sessions. He would participate in shooting exercises and other military drills."

Ndilimani was formed in Angola, with the founding president personally acquiring their first musical instruments from the UK.

"Ndilimani was started by artists, most of whom were soldiers. Initially, we were on the front ines, but our roles changed when the leadership realised the power of music as a mobilisation tool. We were reassigned from the battlefield to use music to rally support worldwide," he continued.

Through music, Shekupe travelled to numerous countries, including those in Europe, Scandinavia, the USA and various African nations such as Libya, Ghana, Zambia and the Republic of Congo.

"We performed in all these countries, using music to raise awareness and gain support for our struggle against apartheid South Africa. That was the vision of Tatekulu, and I will always remember it," he stated.

Shikololo, real name Felix Johannes, is a child of the liberation struggle and former SWAPO pioneer, He also praised the late Founding President for his inspirational leadership.

"He was a great inspiration. The way he led us into exile and then back to an independent Namibia was remarkable. He lobbied for support from various friendly nations, including Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba, Czechoslovakia and East Germany. Many of us even received our education in these countries," he stated.