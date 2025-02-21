Namibia: Nujoma Statue to Be Inaugurated

A statue of late Founding President Sam Nujoma will be inaugurated in the Erongo region in due course. This is in recognition and honour of his contributions to the Namibian nation.

At a media briefing at Swakopmund on Wednesday, Erongo governor Neville Andre announced that the launch of the project, fully-funded by Rössing Uranium mine, will be done next week.

In addition, the regional memorial service for the late former president will be held on Tuesday, 25 February at Walvis Bay.

Andre called on all residents, businesses and stakeholders to actively participate in the planned events as a tribute to the leader who played a pivotal role in Namibia's independence.

"The body of the late president will arrive at Walvis Bay International Airport, and residents are urged to gather at Kuisebmund Stadium to pay their last respects," he stated.

The governor encouraged employers to allow employees to attend and, where possible, to arrange transport for them.

Additionally, constituency memorial services will be held in each of the region's seven constituencies through the leadership of constituency councillors.

"The maritime industry will also host a special memorial service on Friday, 21 February. The event will be coordinated by Namport, and allow industry stakeholders to pay tribute. The business community in Walvis Bay is to host a memorial service on Thursday, 27 February, while all schools across the region will host memorial services on Monday, 24 February, ensuring that young Namibians reflect on and honour the life of the late president."

An inter-denominational church service will be held on Sunday at Hoseana Church in Walvis Bay, and all churchgoers have been encouraged to attend in order to pay their last respects.

Books of condolences have been opened at the office of the Erongo Governor, constituency offices as well as municipal offices.

Members of the public are encouraged to leave messages of condolence for the late president's family.

In his closing remarks, the governor described Nujoma as the ornament of the nation's struggle for freedom, and the architect of its independence.