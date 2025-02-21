Namibia: LPM Joins IPC Election Challenge

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) has become a co-applicant with the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) in their fight to have the results of November 2024 National Assembly elections set aside.

This was granted by the Electoral Court yesterday, headed by Judge Hannelie Prinsloo and assisted by judges Orben Sibeya and Esi Schimming-Chase.

The party's joint application was unopposed by the respondents - President Nangolo Mbumba, the Electoral Commission of Namibia, and Swapo.

Prinsloo, allowed LPM's application to be joined with that of the IPC.

Thereafter, Patrick Kauta, representing LPM, tendered security for legal costs in an amount of N$25 000 for each party opposing the poll result.

This, he reasoned, was due to his client having only one order to be addressed, on the unlawfulness of Mbumba's act of extending the elections beyond 27 November 2024.

However, this request was disputed by Swapo's representative, Sisa Namandje, who argued that security of legal costs should be agreeable to both parties and as provisioned by statute.

Prinsloo then ordered LPM to pay the opposing parties N$300 000, which will be distributed evenly between the President, ECN, and Swapo.

The money should be paid by 3 March 2025. The matter will be heard again on 6 March 2025.

IPC is asking the Electoral Court to declare the President's extension through Proclamation 34 as unconstitutional and the effect, therefore, invalid.

Additionally, it is asking the court to declare the votes cast during the extended period as invalid, and a new election should then be held if the court rules in their favour.