Namibia: A Tribute to Founding President

The name Sam Nujoma resonates deeply across Namibia - from the barren dunes of Terrace Bay to the rugged mountain ranges of Kunene in the north. It symbolises resilience, strength and an unwavering commitment to his country. Nujoma was not just a leader but a symbol of the fight for liberation. His leadership style earned him the respect of many, but it also led to difficult encounters along the way. One notable confrontation was with Chief Hikuminue Kapika, the traditional leader of the Epupa constituency.

The two men had significant disagreements regarding the development of the Baynes Hydro Power Station, a project that would alter the landscape of the area and its people.

Chief Kapika, a man deeply rooted in the traditions and concerns of his people, stood firm in his opposition to the development. He recognised the importance of preserving the natural environment and the way of life for his community.

On the other hand, Nujoma, driven by the vision of modernity and national progress, saw the power station as a vital step toward the future of Namibia's energy needs. Their encounters were not easy, and neither man yielded easily. My first recollection is when the founding president visited the chief in the 1990s. As usual, it was never easy to confront the founding president due to his militant stature. Chief Kapika said "Mbe ku kondoroka, muhona u zepa ovandu. Omiriu mua hita ozonyoka, hapo oove mama vi?" This translates to "I did not want to face you, but you are a murderer. The borehole pipe has become a shelter for snakes. What type of mother [government] are you?" The chief, being charismatic, emphasised that the government should first comply with his request and fix boreholes instead of negotiating for Epupa Waterfalls. It was a give-and-take tactic. My second recollection is that there was a meeting in the Opuwo community hall. The founding father addressed the gathering. It was expected that Chief Kapika would this time around agree to the construction of Epupa Waterfall. Remember, it was Epupa before Orokawe. Chief Kapika was given the opportunity to say something after the founding father spoke about similar projects that he visited globally.

This is what the chief had to say: "I did not hear a single word from the presentation of the president, as I was asleep because I was starving".

In the third recollection, the chief boarded a plane and visited projects in Europe and China. He was expected to brief the founding president about his observation. He said "You know very well. I am not educated. All I observed are double-storeys and a lot of people. I disagree with the idea to construct Epupa Waterfalls". The founding president's leadership was tested.

He remained steadfast and respected the role of traditional authority. The encounter between Nujoma and Chief Kapika reflects the broader challenges faced by Namibia in its journey to independence and development. It was a test of balancing modernity with tradition, progress with preservation, and development with respect for indigenous cultures.

Nujoma's willingness to engage with such challenges, even when faced with personal setbacks, speaks volumes about his dedication to Namibia's future.In honouring his legacy, we must remember not only his leadership in the fight for independence but also his commitment to fostering a democratic Namibia. His interactions with leaders like Chief Kapika remind us that true democracy involves listening to all voices, including those of traditional authorities, and finding ways to reconcile differing visions for the future.

His legacy will continue to guide the country through the complexities of modernity and tradition, as his name remains a powerful symbol of the spirit of unity, resilience and the enduring strength of Namibia.

I had the privilege to work with Chief Kapika leading up to his decision to join the Swapo Party and agree to the construction of the Orokawe/Baynes Hydro Power Station.

I remember he would ask in every conversation: 'Omuatje wa Ngandjera' with reference to Nujoma as the son of Ngandjera.

Chief Kapika would always try to understand if his friend, Nujoma, was aware of whatever decision he was going to make.

I wish NBC would have a special episode of the two characters before he is laid to rest.

May the son of the soil rest in eternal peace.

*Mawiipi M.M. Hartley is an activist.