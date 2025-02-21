Namibia: 'Mukoma Nujoma, Rovai Hondo Musunungure Namibia'

opinion

This headline loosely translates to 'Comrade Nujoma, intensify the war to liberate Namibia' - a song we sang in 1981 in Zimbabwe.

As we celebrate the illustrious life of Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, Namibia's first president and founding father, I would like to share with the few encounters I had with this gallant freedom fighter and astute leader of the Namibian revolution for freedom, independence and social justice.

I first met Nujoma in 1981 in Gweru, Zimbabwe, when I was a second-year student at the Mkoba Teachers' College.

It was at a political rally in Ascot Stadium where Nujoma was in the company of his closest ally, the late president of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, then prime minister of Zimbabwe.

I was in the college choir which sang a Shona revolutionary song that exhorted Nujoma to intensify the liberation war and liberate Namibia.

I still remember the song: "Mukoma Sam, Mukoma Nujoma (Comrade Sam, Comrade Nujoma), Rovai hondo, Rovai hondo (Intensify the liberation war, Intensity the liberation war), Musunungure Namibia, Musunungure Namibia (So, you liberate Namibia. So, you liberate Namibia).

Let me hasten to say that shaking Nujoma's hand at the stadium in Gweru was a big achievement and privilege that was accorded to us, choir members.

While we knew about the fighting going on in Namibia under the astute leadership of Nujoma, it was momentous for us to come near him and, what more, shake his hand.

As ZANU-PF youths, we adored Nujoma the same way we hero-worshipped his friend Robert Mugabe.

Time, the magician, brought me close to Nujoma, again in Zimbabwe.

This time, it was in 1999 in the Great Hall of the University of Zimbabwe.

Again, he was in the company of his friend Mugabe. This time, Nujoma was receiving an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa.

I was then a junior lecturer in the Department of Linguistics, which fell under the Faculty of Arts. As a junior lecturer, I did not make much contribution to this since senior lecturers and professors took full charge of the process by the statutes of the university.

In his wide-ranging speech accepting the UZ doctorate, Nujoma praised the cordial relations between Zimbabwe and Namibia.

He emphasised that the two countries had much in common, having fought against colonialism and imperialism in the same trenches.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and unity as well as fast-tracking economic development to benefit the black masses who were sidelined by white settler regimes in both Namibia and Zimbabwe.

It was ovation after ovation as Nujoma gave his candid speech on that day.

That day, the University of Zimbabwe awarded an honorary doctorate to Salim Ahmed Salim, the former secretary of the Organisation of African Unity.

Zimbabwean musician Thomas Mapfumo was given an honorary degree of Master of Arts at the same occasion.

As fate would have it, I found myself in Namibia on 17 September 2006.

The then-Polytechnic of Namibia hired me to take up a senior lectureship position in English in the communication department.

Nujoma had just left office as president of Namibia in 2005.

It was pure chance that I came to Namibia.

I did not have the faintest idea that one day I would settle in Namibia.

The encounters I had with Nujoma never indicated that I would come to Namibia and choose to live here permanently.

As they say, it was fortuitous.

Then the Nujoma-link or encounter came to me again. This time, I was dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Namibia (Unam).

Prof. Osmund Mwandelemele, then pro vice chancellor for research and academic affairs at Unam, summoned me to his office one afternoon.

He told me that he, Unam's vice chancellor Prof. Lazarus Hangula and other colleagues as well as the Sam Nujoma Foundation were working on a book on the founding father.

He invited me to join the team on the book project as one of the editors.

Working on a book on Nujoma? Who would decline such an honour? I accepted the invitation instantaneously. As they say, the rest is history.

Prof. Keto Mshigeni, the first pro vice chancellor for research and academic affairs Unam, spent a lot of time working on the nine chapters of the book, titled 'Teaching and Leading by Example: The Story of Sam Nujoma'.

The book was launched in the presence of the founding father, government officials and other dignitaries on 6 December 2019 at the International University of Management.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The launch signified the end of the book project of this great man who traversed most parts of the globe seeking support for the liberation of Namibia from the shackles of colonialism and imperialism.

In my apostrophe, I say, Nujoma, you acquitted yourself as a unique and visionary leader from the liberation struggle, through your years as first president of a free Namibia, up to the time of your untimely death.

You received accolades of distinction from various universities, governments, and other organisations - all recognising the extraordinary qualities of your leadership and the role you played in liberating Namibia and advancing humanity.

Generations to come shall revere you as a principled and astute founding father.

Fare thee well! Rest in eternal peace, our founding father!

Disclaimer: This is the abridged version of the article. The full opinion is available online

*Prof. Jairos Kangira is an English professor at the University of Namibia. Email address: kjairos@gmail.com