Namibia: APP Remembers Progressive Nujoma

Rundu — All People's Party (APP) president Ambrosius Kumbwa says as Namibians mourn Founding President Sam Nujoma's demise, his positive side and delivery of independence should reign supreme.

Namibians must thus join hands, and understand that no one is perfect.

"Everyone has a bad side and a good side of their lives. But since we have national reconciliation, the best is to concentrate on the good side of the story so that we build from there, rather than to concentrate on the bad side and blame one another. Let us leave the judgement in the hands of our Lord because he knows what is wrong, not like us, who are full of doubt and don't know our destinations after our death," Kumbwa said during a recent interview with New Era.

He also commended the late Nujoma, regardless of his political affiliations, as he played a sterling role in liberating Namibia and ensuring education for all.

The APP said while he was in exile, Nujoma did not forget about sending people to be educated, and there are many veterans who benefitted, who later improved the country's education and public service sectors.

"And there's one specific one, who was my first minister of education when I was a teacher, and that is Nahas Angula. We gave Angula a nickname, which is 'education for all.' The late [president Hage] Geingob and Theo-Ben Gurirab also benefitted; they are many," he continued.

Kumbwa then encouraged Namibians to emulate Nujoma's bravery.

"Learn from him. He had courage and determination; he never gave up. It was not easy to go through Africa to visit all those countries which first got independence before Namibia. It was tough, so we must have patience to go for purpose and reach the objectives. For example, we now must fight for economic development. The young people must thus use their qualifications to put all in practice as it was planned by our fallen heroes like Sam Nujoma and others," he urged.