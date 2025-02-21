Namibia: Nangolo Set for Title Clash Against Ajom

Namibian boxer Flame 'Special One' Nangolo is gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against Ghana's seasoned fighter, Felix Ajom, as they battle for the vacant WBO Africa Super Featherweight title on 29 March at the Roman Catholic Hall in Windhoek.

The 23-year-old Nangolo, who boasts an undefeated record of 12 fights, is confident and eager to step into the ring.

"I am in great form and looking forward to the challenge," he said.

Ajom, a battle-hardened opponent with an impressive record of 23 fights - 20 wins, two losses, and one draw - brings significant experience to the contest. Determined to make a statement, the Ghanaian aims to assert his dominance in this major title fight.

Boxing enthusiasts can expect an electrifying night as these two pugilists go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The general admission is N$300, whereas table seating is N$15 000.