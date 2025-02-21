Namibia: Nujoma - Embodiment of Gender Equality

The late Founding Father, Dr Sam Nujoma, was a true advocate for women's rights and gender equality.

He did not merely talk about it, but he lived it.

His stalwart and visionary leadership laid a strong foundation for the first female president-elect, who is expected be sworn in as the fourth president of the Republic of Namibia soon.

The Founding President played a pivotal role in advancing gender equality during the liberation struggle and in the post-independence era.

His assertive leadership was instrumental in shaping Namibia's progressive policies on gender equality, ensuring women were actively involved in politics, education and economic development. His contributions to gender equality can be seen in several ways. Nujoma encouraged the establishment of the Swapo Women's Council (SWC) in 1969, which mobilised women to fight for Namibia's independence.

He ensured that the Namibia's Constitution was drafted with strong provisions for gender equality. Moreover, during his presidency (1990-2005), Dr Nujoma appointed women to key government positions.

Under his leadership, Namibia passed laws to protect women's rights, such as the Married Persons Equality Act (1996), which abolished the legal authority of husbands over their wives, the Combating of Rape Act (2000) and the Domestic Violence Act (2003), which strengthened protection for women against abuse.

As president, he played a crucial role in aligning Namibia with international gender equality frameworks, such as the Beijing Platform for Action (1995) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Gender Protocol.

By endorsing the Beijing Platform for Action, the Namibian government made significant strides in incorporating its principles into the national development plans.

Moreover, the Founding President established a gender desk within the Office of the President to closely monitor and enhance the effective implementation of gender-related policies that focused on advancing women's rights in governance, education and economic empowerment.

Due to his visionary efforts, Namibia has made remarkable progress in championing gender equality, establishing itself as a beacon of hope and leadership among African nations.

For instance, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) commended Namibia for being the third country globally and first in Africa to ratify the ILO's Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No.190).

Additionally, Namibia took a proactive step by ratifying the Domestic Workers Convention, 2011 (No.189), becoming the 31st ILO member state and the fifth in Africa to embrace this vital legislation. The Father of the Namibian Nation frequently addressed the issue of gender-based violence (GBV) and strongly advocated stricter sentences against perpetrators. His commitment to this cause has played a crucial role in raising awareness and promoting dialogue around GBV in Namibia. The impact of his efforts can be particularly observed when comparing Namibia's legislative and social frameworks for women's rights to those of other African countries, where women often face significant challenges both within households and in terms of policy representation.

The African proverb of Ubuntu: "I am because we are", beautifully encapsulates the profound gratitude I feel for the Founding President of Namibia in my life. While honouring the essence of this concept, I often reflect that "I am, because he was". Nujoma dared to embody a vision of masculinity, which transcended the constricting standards imposed by Western patriarchal and neo-liberal ideologies to dictate the treatment of women.

These ideologies were deeply rooted in the practices of colonialism, perpetuating harmful stereotypes and limiting the potential of individuals based on their gender. By rejecting these oppressive frameworks, the Dr Nujoma championed a more equitable and inclusive approach, allowing for the flourishing of all, regardless of gender. His legacy not only inspires me but also serves as a reminder of the importance of solidarity and mutual respect.

*Morna Ikosa is a seasoned certified communications strategist with an affinity for sustainable development and governance issues.