Namibia: Legal Fraternity Locates Nujoma in History

The legal fraternity has expressed heartfelt tributes following the death of Founding President Sam Nujoma.

Leading from the front, Chief Justice Peter Shivute was waxing lyrically in a statement issued this week.

"The cold and callous hand of death has knocked at the door of Namibia with cruel abandon. It has robbed Namibia, the SADC sub-region and Africa and the world in general of the guidance and inspiration of one of Africa's foremost revolutionary liberators and Pan-Africanists; an icon and visionary leader," he said.

The Judiciary, he added, joins the nation in mourning the passing of a remarkable and indefatigable leader.

"For over two decades, His Excellency Founding President Nujoma led Namibia's liberation struggle, steering the country towards freedom from the shackles of apartheid colonial rule. For 15 years as the founding president of independent Namibia, he spearheaded the nation's political and socio-economic development, laying a foundation that continues to shape our progress," Shivute said. "His Excellency was a great source of inspiration to the Judiciary. In both words and deeds, he demonstrated the government's total and unwavering commitment to judicial independence. From the very inception of the republic, he recognised that an independent Judiciary is one of the touchstones of true democracy, effective protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms, the rule of law and good governance, without which the nation could slide into a vortex of insecurity, instability and stagnation. The strong foundation he laid has been preserved and built upon by his successors to the benefit of our nation." Joining Shivute, lawyer Sisa Namandje said Nujoma embodied Namibia's spirit of bravery and resilience in the face of formidable danger and challenge.

He added that the renowned leader, through the Swapo Party, was able to successfully launch and wage a valiant and fierce fight against a brutal apartheid regime.

"Therefore, as we mourn his death, we must cherish and remember his brave and good deeds for Namibia, both before and after its independence. We will forever be guided by his revolutionary legacy and ideals," he added.

Meanwhile, fellow legal brain Nambili Mhata expanded on the legacy of Nujoma, marking his passing as the end of an era, but which also presents an opportunity to celebrate the life of a truly remarkable leader.

"He lived a long and extraordinary life, dedicating himself wholeheartedly to the liberation and development of Namibia. His unwavering commitment to justice, unity and nation-building has left an indelible mark on our country," he continued.

Mhata said Nujoma was a principled and visionary leader who dedicated his life to the fight against colonial oppression, who united Namibians from all walks of life and led them through the struggles of exile, tirelessly advocating for independence.

Moreover, Nujoma's leadership was instrumental in shaping Namibia into the free and democratic country its citizens live in today.

"His legacy of resilience, unity and nation-building will continue to inspire generations to come," he noted.

While the nation mourns an icon, it is also a moment of reflection on the ideals he championed, as he strongly believed in the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary as pillars of a free and just society, Mhata said.

"While we bid farewell to an icon, we are also reminded of our duty to uphold and advance the principles he stood for--justice, fairness and constitutional democracy," he added.

"Nujoma lived his life with purpose. He played a significant role in our nation's independence and sacrificed almost his entire life in exile, relentlessly pursuing Namibia's independence", said lawyer Appolos Shimakeleni.

"During his time in office, there was massive transformation in the judiciary, and it was during his tenure that the Faculty of Law at the University of Namibia was established", he added.

Meanwhile, Kadhila Amoomo advised young lawyers that the founding president was not yet 35 when he took the decision to fight for the country.

As such, with a law degree, they are in a privileged position to fight for the country.

"Learn from the founding father, and may his soul rest in peace", Amoomo said.