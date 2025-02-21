Liberia: Casual Workers Demand Seven Months' Unpaid Wages From Youth & Sports Ministry - Officials Deny Claims

Monrovia — A group calling themselves the Casual Workers of the Ministry of Youth & Sports staged a protest on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, demanding the payment of seven months of unpaid salaries and arrears. The workers, over 70 in number, accused Minister Jeror Cole Bangalu of financial mismanagement and alleged selective payments to certain employees while neglecting others.

The protest erupted on the grounds of the ministry, with the aggrieved workers claiming that their prolonged financial struggles had already led to the deaths of two colleagues and left several others critically ill due to the stress and hardship they faced.

According to the workers--primarily from the ministry's maintenance department--each of them is owed US$150 per month, amounting to US$1,050 per worker. The total outstanding amount is estimated at US$84,000.

Workers Accuse Minister Bangalu of Negligence

The protesting workers, some of whom have served the ministry for nearly 16 years, accused Minister J. Cole Bangalu of deliberately withholding their salaries while secretly paying other employees. They also alleged that despite repeated appeals, Minister Bangalu had ignored their plight, demonstrating what they described as a blatant disregard for their well-being.

During the protest, tensions escalated when Deputy Minister for Administration Henry B. Yonton Jr. arrived at the scene. Protesters alleged that Yonton threatened to run them over with his vehicle if they blocked the entrance of the ministry. However, when contacted, Deputy Minister Yonton denied the allegation.

Adding to the grievances, the workers also accused Assistant Minister for Administration Valerie D. C. Williams of verbal abuse, physical assault, intimidation, and harassment. They claimed that Williams played a key role in their marginalization and continued suffering. When approached for a response, Williams denied the accusations, stating that she has always advocated on behalf of the workers.

Workers Demand Presidential Intervention

The workers are now calling for President Joseph Boakai's intervention, urging his administration to launch a full-scale investigation into the alleged mismanagement and neglect.

"These issues are not isolated but rather a reflection of the deep-rooted corruption and administrative failure within the system," one of the protesters stated.

They vowed to continue their protest until their concerns are addressed at the highest level.

Ministry of Youth & Sports Denies Allegations

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth & Sports has strongly refuted the claims, stating that it does not owe any of the protesting workers.

Addressing the matter on Thursday, Youth & Sports Communications Director Oxford Brown clarified that the contracts of the casual workers ended in December 2023 under former Minister Zoegar Wilson.

According to Brown, a communication from the Civil Service Agency (CSA) confirmed the termination of their contracts, with future recruitment dependent on the ministry's financial capacity.

"These individuals were placed on the consultancy payroll under the former administration, which terminated their contracts in December 2023. As it stands, we do not owe a single member of this group," Brown emphasized.

He further explained that Minister Bangalu, recognizing the economic hardship in the country, had appealed to both the Ministry of Finance and the CSA to include the workers on the government's supplementary payroll. However, since March 2024, neither entity has responded to the request.

"The way they are proceeding is wrong. The first thing is that the ministry doesn't owe these individuals. Their contracts ended under the leadership of former Minister Zoegar Wilson, and we cannot undo what was in the turnover notes. What we can do is continue appealing to the CSA and the Ministry of Finance," Brown stated.

He urged the former workers to be patient, assuring them that the matter remains under review by the CSA and the Finance Ministry.

As the dispute continues, the protesting workers remain adamant about pressing their demands, while the Ministry of Youth & Sports insists it is not responsible for their unpaid wages. The case now rests in the hands of the government, which must determine whether these workers will be reinstated or compensated for their alleged arrears.